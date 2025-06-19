"Sirf hasi ke liye" - Former India batter sports interesting costume as he poses with Yuzvendra Chahal [In Picture]

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan posted a playful picture with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on social media on Thursday, June 19. The duo sported quirky costumes in the photo shared on his Instagram story. The 39-year-old can be seen wearing a sleeveless, warrior-inspired outfit with a decorative chest plate and red dhoti-style pants.
Meanwhile, Chahal is dressed in a shiny, traditional sherwani-like robe, accessorized with a fancy pearl necklace and a golden cap.
Dhawan captioned the picture:
“Ek maha-yudh… par sirf hasi ke liye!” (A grand battle... but only for laughs!)
Dhawan, who bid farewell to international cricket in August 2024, was last seen in action in the Nepal Premier League later that year. Representing Karnali Yaks, he scored 136 runs in four matches at an average of 45.33 and a strike rate of 122.52, which included a half-century.
Meanwhile, Chahal was last seen in action during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), representing Punjab Kings (PBKS). The 34-year-old played 14 matches and picked up 16 wickets at an average of 26.87 and an economy rate of 9.55. Led by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab’s campaign came to an end with a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final on June 3 in Ahmedabad.
“It was a great feeling” - Shikhar Dhawan discusses his first encounter with girlfriend Sophie Shine
Recently, Shikhar Dhawan opened up about how he met his Irish girlfriend, Sophie Shine. On June 11, the 39-year-old shared a video on his Instagram account, where he talked about their first meeting and how they got to know each other.
“We met at a restaurant in Dubai and it was a great feeling. Sophie was wearing a camouflage trousers and a jacket. She was looking very beautiful," he said.
The couple recently enjoyed a vacation in the Maldives, where they celebrated Sophie’s birthday, sharing pictures of the same on June 2.
