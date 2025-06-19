"Sirf hasi ke liye" - Former India batter sports interesting costume as he poses with Yuzvendra Chahal [In Picture]

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan posted a playful picture with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on social media on Thursday, June 19. The duo sported quirky costumes in the photo shared on his Instagram story. The 39-year-old can be seen wearing a sleeveless, warrior-inspired outfit with a decorative chest plate and red dhoti-style pants.

Meanwhile, Chahal is dressed in a shiny, traditional sherwani-like robe, accessorized with a fancy pearl necklace and a golden cap.

Dhawan captioned the picture:

“Ek maha-yudh… par sirf hasi ke liye!” (A grand battle... but only for laughs!)

Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal (Image via Instagram-@shikhardofficial)

Dhawan, who bid farewell to international cricket in August 2024, was last seen in action in the Nepal Premier League later that year. Representing Karnali Yaks, he scored 136 runs in four matches at an average of 45.33 and a strike rate of 122.52, which included a half-century.

Trending

Meanwhile, Chahal was last seen in action during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), representing Punjab Kings (PBKS). The 34-year-old played 14 matches and picked up 16 wickets at an average of 26.87 and an economy rate of 9.55. Led by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab’s campaign came to an end with a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final on June 3 in Ahmedabad.

“It was a great feeling” - Shikhar Dhawan discusses his first encounter with girlfriend Sophie Shine

Recently, Shikhar Dhawan opened up about how he met his Irish girlfriend, Sophie Shine. On June 11, the 39-year-old shared a video on his Instagram account, where he talked about their first meeting and how they got to know each other.

“We met at a restaurant in Dubai and it was a great feeling. Sophie was wearing a camouflage trousers and a jacket. She was looking very beautiful," he said.

The couple recently enjoyed a vacation in the Maldives, where they celebrated Sophie’s birthday, sharing pictures of the same on June 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news