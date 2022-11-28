Sitanshu Kotak to lead coaching staff for India A tour of Bangladesh in VVS Laxman's absence - Reports 

Former Saurashtra batter and one of the batting coaches of the India A team, Sitanshu Kotak, will lead the coaching contingent during the upcoming tour of Bangladesh. India A head coach VVS Laxman, along with assistants Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Sairaj Bahutale, are currently in New Zealand with the senior side as Rahul Dravid and the rest of the coaching group have been rested.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, Kotak will be joined by Troy Cooley, the Australian bowling coach at the NCA, and T Dilip, who is Team India's fielding coach. Dilip will initially be part of the 'A' side's coaching staff before joining Rahul Dravid and Co. by the time the senior team's tour in Bangladesh commences.

The 'A' side, led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, landed in Dhaka on Saturday to prepare for their short tour which consist of two four-day matches. The squad, which is a blend of senior players as well as domestic stars, will go their separare ways once the tour ends on December 9.

The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and KS Bharat will join the senior team while the others will return across the border to prepare for the upcoming season of the Ranji trophy beginning on December 13.

Another member of the NCA Staff and former player SS Das was also touted to be part of the make-shift coaching staff, but he was not considered as he is currently in the process of entering the race for the vacant national team selection panel.

Saurabh Kumar, who is part of the 'A' squad, is in line to replace Ravindra Jadeja in the senior squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The all-rounder has been ruled out of the ODI squad after being initially named, but his knee injury will apparently take more time to heal.

India A squad for Bangladesh tour

India A squad for 1st four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth

India A squad for 2nd four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, KS Bharat (wk)

