"Sitting playing on a PlayStation" - Former pacer lambasts England for their casual attitude ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Former fast bowler Steve Harmison criticized the England outfit for their alleged relaxed demeanor during a time of crisis ahead of the second ODI against India. Jos Buttler and company are trailing 0-1 in the three-match series and lost the T20I series by a 1-4 margin to mark a forgettable tour of the subcontinent.

The ongoing tour marks Brendon McCullum's first assignment since taking over the white-ball duties on top of the red-ball head coach role. England employed a different approach to other visiting teams in the subcontinent by going all out against the Indian bowlers and loading the bowling department with pace.

While England have had their moments in the series, they have largely been second-best throughout. They now face a do-or-die situation in the three-match series and are in desperate need for some momentum ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Amid reports that England are considering skipping practice ahead of the must-win second ODI, Harmison tore into the current squad, questioning their dedication.

“Yes, I must admit, I was surprised when we heard that England were going to have not so much a day off. Sometimes it can be counterproductive when you keep getting beat or things aren’t going as well as you’d want. Sometimes it is a good thing to get away from it, but like I’ve said in previous podcasts, how England have lost, I struggle to understand, especially with the Champions Trophy coming up, that you just have a complete day off," Harmison told TalkSport (via the Indian Express).

Harmison further blamed the England setup for their casual outlook while problems are staring them in their face. The visitors have been far from convincing against the spinners, and their shot selection has landed them in trouble repeatedly.

“Where England are with a week or two weeks to go before a Champions Trophy, number 11’s has batted six times in six white ball games, five of them in T20s. Something’s not right. Something needs addressing and people lying in their rooms, playing on a golf course, sitting playing on a PlayStation, possibly lying by a pool," Harmison continued.

The second ODI between India and England is scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 9 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

"They might come back and ram this straight down my throat and win here" - Former England pacer Steve Harmison

England have had a disastrous run in ODIs since the 2023 World Cup in India. They struggled in the subcontinent to finish well outside the knockout spots, and recorded series losses to West Indies and Australia. Their white-ball misfortunes led to Matthew Mott's exit, but Brendon McCullum's reign has also started on the worst possible note.

Hey, I’m just questioning what a lot of people will be questioning, that there’s something not quite right and clicking with this team because they’re playing against one of the best teams in the world in their own back garden. You could argue it was their B-side in the T20s, it’s their A-side in the 50 overs. And look, like they did before, they might come back and ram this straight down my throat and win here. And if they do, I will praise them to the hilt. Good on them. Go for it," Harmison concluded.

England will lose their third consecutive ODI series against India if they fail to win both remaining matches.

