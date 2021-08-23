Mark Boucher has addressed the team about the accusations leveled against him: Temba Bavuma

South Africa's white-ball captain, Temba Bavuma, has said that the team's head coach Mark Boucher addressed the players about the accusations of racial discrimination leveled against him.

The accusations are a part of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) initiative. Bavuma also stated that he would be lying if he were to say that the SJN proceedings hadn't had an impact on the team.

All smiles as the #Proteas gather to prepare for the upcoming #SRIvSA tour#ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/hKJPKIOWft — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 23, 2021

Bavuma was addressing an online press conference on Monday when he talked about the initiative. He said:

"I'd be lying if I said it [Social Justice and Nation-Building initiative] didn't have an impact on us as a team. It's publicly known that members of the team have been named in the testimonies. Our coach, Mark Boucher, has addressed us as a team, speaking to the accusations against him... He provided clarity and context and it was more about keeping the guys in his confidence and comfort."

Bavuma says the members of the current squad welcome the initiative

The SJN initiative is important for the team to pave the way forward: Bavuma

Bavuma also disclosed that most of the players in the squad fully back the SJN initiative and are hopeful that the blunders of the past won't be repeated. He said:

"The large majority of the guys welcome the initiative of the SJN. We understand its necessity in terms of allowing current and former guys to speak about their experiences in the past. We should be able to learn from those experiences and those mistakes by certain individuals which can help us pave the way forward."

🇿🇦 SRI LANKA TOUR SQUADS



✔️ Dwaine Pretorius returns to both squads

✔️ Junior Dala has been included in the ODI squad

❌ Quinton de Kock rested from ODI squad

❌ Lungi Ngidi misses ODIs due to personal reasons

❌ David Miller's injury being monitored#SRIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/YswDHqvQyk — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 12, 2021

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, are in Sri Lanka right now, where they will play against the hosts in three ODIs and the same number of T20Is. The SJN initiative will continue throughout South Africa's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, with those involved due to respond in the coming weeks.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar