SK Watch Party: Fans enjoy India’s thrilling win over New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup

Several cricket fans got a chance to enjoy the India-New Zealand 2023 World Cup match played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday in a fun way, thanks to the SK Watch Party.

Four crazy cricket fans got a great chance to party while enjoying the thrilling match between the Men in Blue and the Kiwis. The die-hard cricket lovers lapped up every moment of the action as SK Watch Party gave them a lifetime opportunity to watch a cricket match in a unique manner.

The fun became double as Team India ended up winning the contest. Bowling first after winning the toss, India got off to a great start as Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami dismissed New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Will Young cheaply.

Veteran pacer Shami, who was making his comeback into the playing XI, came up with a memorable performance claiming 5/54 in 10 overs. He was even on a hat-trick after dismissing Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry off successive balls. Thanks to Shami’s super spell, India restricted New Zealand to 273 in 50 overs despite Daryl Mitchell’s 130 and Rachin Ravindra’s 75.

In reply, Virat Kohli shone again, scoring 95 off 104 balls in a wonderful knock that featured eight fours and two sixes. While he did not get a hundred, he gave fans plenty to cheer about, making SK Watch Party an unforgettable experience as India beat New Zealand in an ICC event for the first time since 2003.

