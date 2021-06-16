Create
"Sky is the limit!" - Twitterati erupts as Shafali Verma makes Test debut for India Women

Shafali Verma becomes the third-youngest women
Shafali Verma becomes the third-youngest women's player to play Test cricket for India
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
News
India Women have stepped onto the field on Wednesday to play Test cricket after seven years against England Women and have been asked to bowl first at Bristol. The big news from the visitors' camp is that young sensation Shafali Verma has made her Test debut and will be one of the most exciting players to watch out for.

Apart from Shafali, other white-ball players who will represent India Women in the longest format for the first time will be Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia.

Twitter reacts to India Women's first Test appearance in seven years

Fans on Twitter were already excited to see India Women play their first Test in a long time. However, the addition of Shafali Verma to the starting XI has only increased the excitement among them.

Here's what they had to say:

The last time India Women played a Test against England Women, Mithali Raj & Co. were victorious. This would certainly give them a lot of confidence going into the Test. However, the hosts will back themselves to have a stronger grip on the contest as they have played more competitive cricket than India Women of late.

The visitors will need to make the new ball count and a lot will depend on the experience of Jhulan Goswami and the skills of Shikha Pandey for the same.

England Women will also hope that their top order sees out the new ball and then cashes in on what will hopefully be ideal conditions for batting. The first session will be crucial with a number of factors to watch out for both the sides.

Can India Women create history by winning their first Test in a while? Or will England Women make full use of home advantage and crush the Indian challenge? Only time will tell.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
India Women vs England Women 2021 Indian Women's Cricket Team England Women's Cricket Mithali Raj Shafali Verma India vs England 2021 Teams & Squads
