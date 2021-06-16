"Sky is the limit!" - Twitterati erupts as Shafali Verma makes Test debut for India Women

India Women have stepped onto the field on Wednesday to play Test cricket after seven years against England Women and have been asked to bowl first at Bristol. The big news from the visitors' camp is that young sensation Shafali Verma has made her Test debut and will be one of the most exciting players to watch out for.

Apart from Shafali, other white-ball players who will represent India Women in the longest format for the first time will be Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia.

Twitter reacts to India Women's first Test appearance in seven years

Fans on Twitter were already excited to see India Women play their first Test in a long time. However, the addition of Shafali Verma to the starting XI has only increased the excitement among them.

Here's what they had to say:

All the Best Girls @BCCIWomen this is after long wait #ENGvIND #ENGWvsINDW — Maulik Vadariya (@MaulikVadariya) June 16, 2021

Genuinely still cant belive were about to see multiple womens tests this year.



SO GOOD!!!!#ENGvsIND #ENGWvsINDW — Gabbie Plain for Prime Minister (@SportsJessika) June 16, 2021

Junta getting ready to tweet all the sexist stuff on #ENGWvsINDW pic.twitter.com/EmFJexHH6p — Karthik🌻 (@Dundi21_) June 16, 2021

INDIA Tour of ENGLAND starts today 🇮🇳🇮🇳 🏏🏏

Wish you a Very Good Luck #INDIA_Women 👍👍 #EngWvsIndW #BristolTest pic.twitter.com/egivaIjtwD — Abhinav Dubey (@ABHINAV12649) June 16, 2021

Best wishes and hoping India will win all the points @BCCIWomen. Hoping a great and competitive match between IndW vs EngW.@M_Raj03 mam best of luck the whole country is supporting and cheering for our women's team. #TestCricket #IndianWomenTeam — Satyam Singh (@satyamsiingh) June 15, 2021

Shafali Verma will be opening with Smriti Mandhana in the Test match. #ENGWvINDW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 16, 2021

Five Debutants for India in Test Cricket, in today against England women:-



•Shafali Verma.

•Deepti Sharma.

•Pooja Vastrakar.

•Taniya Bhatia.

•Sneh Rana.#INDWvsENGW — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 16, 2021

Shafali Verma making her Debut in Test Cricket and becomes Third youngest Indian to represent india in Test Cricket. #INDWvsENGW — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 16, 2021

Shafali Verma was born in 2004. Today she is playing Test cricket for India. #EngvInd — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) June 16, 2021

Test cricket after 7 years. Go girls.

Special wishes to the young kid #ShafaliVerma ❤️#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HSVk2Skafz — Thana (@Pitstop387) June 16, 2021

Sky is the limit for shafali verma.

Hope she does well for the country in the years to come 🇮🇳@TheShafaliVerma — Preeti Vishvakarma (@PreetiVishvkrma) June 16, 2021

The last time India Women played a Test against England Women, Mithali Raj & Co. were victorious. This would certainly give them a lot of confidence going into the Test. However, the hosts will back themselves to have a stronger grip on the contest as they have played more competitive cricket than India Women of late.

The visitors will need to make the new ball count and a lot will depend on the experience of Jhulan Goswami and the skills of Shikha Pandey for the same.

England Women will also hope that their top order sees out the new ball and then cashes in on what will hopefully be ideal conditions for batting. The first session will be crucial with a number of factors to watch out for both the sides.

Can India Women create history by winning their first Test in a while? Or will England Women make full use of home advantage and crush the Indian challenge? Only time will tell.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee