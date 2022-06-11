Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of 3rd T20I vs Australia; replacements named

Sri Lanka's pacer bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha have been ruled out of the third T20I of the three-match series that is set to be played on Saturday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

Both players suffered injuries during training and the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) has already named replacements for the duo. Asitha Fernando and Pramod Madushan have been included in the squad for the final 20-over match of the series.

While Rajitha suffered an injury on his left hip, the 'Young Malinga' picked up an injury on his right elbow.

In a series of tweets about the same, SLC wrote:

"Injuries - Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana have suffered injuries, while training and will not take further part in the T20I series. Rajitha has suffered an injury on his ‘Left Hip,’ whilst Pathirana has suffered an injury on his ‘Right Elbow.'"

"In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee made the following replacements to the T20I squad, in place of the two injured players. 1. Asitha Fernando comes in place of Kasun Rajitha 2. Pramod Madushan comes in place of Matheesha Pathirana #SLvAUS."

Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 @OfficialSLC Injuries -

Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana have suffered injuries, while training and will not take further part in the T20I series.



Rajitha has suffered an injury on his ‘Left Hip,’ whilst Pathirana has suffered an injury on his ‘Right Elbow.’ Injuries -Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana have suffered injuries, while training and will not take further part in the T20I series.Rajitha has suffered an injury on his ‘Left Hip,’ whilst Pathirana has suffered an injury on his ‘Right Elbow.’ 🔴 Injuries - Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana have suffered injuries, while training and will not take further part in the T20I series.Rajitha has suffered an injury on his ‘Left Hip,’ whilst Pathirana has suffered an injury on his ‘Right Elbow.’

Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 @OfficialSLC Replacements



In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee made the following replacements to the T20I squad, in place of the two injured players.

1. Asitha Fernando comes in place of Kasun Rajitha

2.Pramod Madushan comes in place of Matheesha Pathirana ReplacementsIn the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee made the following replacements to the T20I squad, in place of the two injured players.1. Asitha Fernando comes in place of Kasun Rajitha2.Pramod Madushan comes in place of Matheesha Pathirana #SLvAUS 🔄 ReplacementsIn the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee made the following replacements to the T20I squad, in place of the two injured players.1. Asitha Fernando comes in place of Kasun Rajitha2.Pramod Madushan comes in place of Matheesha Pathirana #SLvAUS

Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana warm the bench in the first two T20Is

Both Rajitha and Pathirana did not find a place in the playing XI in the first two T20Is. While the former has represented Sri Lanka in 10 T20Is thus far, the latter is yet to make his international debut.

After going down in the first two games of the three-match series, Sri Lanka would hope to put a stop to the Australian juggernaut and salvage some pride by winning the last match.

The batting unit has let the hosts down in both the matches till now. In the first T20I, the team crumbled from a commanding position of 102/2 after 13 overs to 128 all-out in 19.3 overs.

Australian captain Aaron Finch and his opening partner David Warner led the show with the bat in this match. Both of them scored half-centuries and helped the Aussies cruise to a 10-wicket win.

However, in the second T20I, it was a little difficult for the visitors to chase down a target of 125. Even though they eventually got there in 17.5 overs, the Aussies only managed to win by three wickets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far