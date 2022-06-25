"A lot of times we're generally the enemy"- Glenn Maxwell touched by emotional standing ovation from Sri Lankan supporters after 5th ODI

Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was amazed to see the kind of response the visitors got from the local crowd at the R Premadasa Stadium after the completion of the fifth and final ODI of the series.

Although Australia lost the series 3-2, they did earn themselves a consolation win in the last ODI and many Sri Lankan fans cheered for them. The entire Australian team then applauded the fans for their love and support towards them after the game.

We take a four-wicket win... but how about that Colombo crowd! Insane. Thank you Sri Lanka for your support What a superb way to end the ODI series!We take a four-wicket win... but how about that Colombo crowd! Insane. Thank you Sri Lanka for your support #SLvAUS What a superb way to end the ODI series! We take a four-wicket win... but how about that Colombo crowd! Insane. Thank you Sri Lanka for your support #SLvAUS https://t.co/fuJcPeIuIb

Speaking to cricket.com.au, here's what Glenn Maxwell had to say about the same:

"A lot of times when Australia tours, we are generally the enemy and there is not many Australian fans in the stands but to have the support and fans that are here at the moment is truly extraordinary."

Maxwell also spoke about Sri Lankan fans wearing yellow jerseys just to cheer for the visitors and added:

"Everyone's wearing yellow. They have got all the Australian flags all over the place. It's really special and credit to everyone who has been able to get here."

The scenes in Colombo after the fifth ODI were unreal and left Glenn Maxwell and the Aussies stunned as fans thanked them for touring 🥰 "We're generally the enemy"The scenes in Colombo after the fifth ODI were unreal and left Glenn Maxwell and the Aussies stunned as fans thanked them for touring 🥰 #SLvAUS "We're generally the enemy" 😅The scenes in Colombo after the fifth ODI were unreal and left Glenn Maxwell and the Aussies stunned as fans thanked them for touring 🥰 #SLvAUS https://t.co/Xugt5KVmyX

Glenn Maxwell is hopeful that Australia gave the Sri Lankan crowd some entertainment

Sri Lanka are suffering through an economic crisis that has seen them face a lot of problems like long power cuts of late.

However, Glenn Maxwell commended their efforts to still turn up in the stadium for a dead rubber and support the opposition for visiting the Island Nation. Here's what he stated on the same:

"It's been tough obviously for the locals and for them to come out to support us and entertain them and they have had a really good time during the one-day series."

A win in the fifth ODI could be crucial for the momentum Australia need going into the Test series at Galle.

