“She got it out of the bag and it had completely fallen apart” - Glenn Maxwell on Baggy Green he last wore in 2017

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell has revealed that the Baggy Green he last wore in 2017 has “completely fallen apart” after being left untouched in a carry bag for the last few years.

The 33-year-old recently earned a recall to the Test side after five years. He has been added to the squad for the Sri Lanka series after Travis Head picked up a hamstring injury. Maxwell last turned out in a Test for Australia against Bangladesh at Chattogram in September 2017.

The batting all-rounder celebrated hard with teammates following the seven-wicket win in Bangladesh. However, the celebratory fluids remained on the cap as Maxwell never wore the Baggy Green after the game.

In a cricket.com.au report, the Aussie revealed that his wife Vini checked the condition of the headwear this week and there wasn’t much good news on that front. He said:

"She got it out of the bag and it had completely fallen apart. So I'm going to need a new one over here. It's happened to a few of the boys. Unfortunately when it goes in the bag and it's wet, it doesn't dry that well when you leave it in the bag … It's absolutely destroyed.”

In a light-hearted tone, he added:

"I'm probably going to have to put it in a glass case and leave it there I reckon. I'll see if I can get it fixed when I get home but at the moment, it's probably a bit too late for that."

Having gone down 2-3 in the ODIs, Australia will now take on Sri Lanka in the first of the two Tests in Galle starting on Wednesday, June 29.

“Thought I'd missed my opportunity without doing too much wrong” - Maxwell on being dropped from Test squad

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



The scenes in Colombo after the fifth ODI were unreal and left Glenn Maxwell and the Aussies stunned as fans thanked them for touring 🥰 "We're generally the enemy"The scenes in Colombo after the fifth ODI were unreal and left Glenn Maxwell and the Aussies stunned as fans thanked them for touring 🥰 #SLvAUS "We're generally the enemy" 😅The scenes in Colombo after the fifth ODI were unreal and left Glenn Maxwell and the Aussies stunned as fans thanked them for touring 🥰 #SLvAUS https://t.co/Xugt5KVmyX

The aggressive Aussie batter struck a fine Test hundred against India in Ranchi in 2017. However, he was dropped from the team after failures in the next three Tests and hasn’t played for Australia in the longer format since.

Looking back, Maxwell lamented that he was axed from the Test team when he was in great form and hadn’t done too badly either. He recalled:

"I thought that might have been it (the end of my Test career). I just felt like I was there and thereabouts, and forgotten about. Five years ago when I played my last Test, I felt like I was in career-best form and to not play another Test immediately after that, I thought maybe I'd missed my opportunity without doing too much wrong."

Maxwell, however, is happy to be back and thanked everyone for the support he has received, terming it heart-warming. He said:

"To have the whole cricket fraternity, it actually feels like they're really on my side to play Test cricket, whereas you go back 4-5 years, it was probably the opposite. It's been a nice shift in mood and change in the way people see me as a player, and that's really heart-warming as well."

The 33-year-old cricketer has so far featured in seven Tests, scoring 339 runs at an average of 26.07.

