"How are we feeling" - Marnus Labuschagne trolls David Warner after a bail hits him on the box in SL vs AUS 2022 Test

Marnus Labuschagne sent a hilarious message to David Warner, asking him how he felt after being hit on the box by a stump bail. The incident took place during the first match of the ICC World Test Championship series between Australia and Sri Lanka that concluded on July 1.

Australia's spinners ruled the roost in the match at the Galle International Stadium. On the opening day of the Test, David Warner impressed everyone by pulling off a great catch in the slip region while the other Australian players were busy appealing for an LBW.

However, later in the game, when Warner attempted a catch in the slip region, he focused on the ball and did not notice a stump bail coming his way. Unfortunately, it hit him on the box. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with Marnus Labuschagne reacting to it with the following comment:

"How are we feeling David Warner."

David Warner seemingly recovered from that quickly as he came out to bat for Australia in the second innings and helped the team win by 10 wickets.

Australia needed only five runs to win. Warner hit a four and a six off Ramesh Mendis' first four balls to guide his team home.

Marnus Labuschagne will be keen to improve his performance in the 2nd Test

Labuschagne scored only 13 runs in the first Test against Sri Lanka (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Although Australia registered a 10-wicket win against Sri Lanka, Marnus Labuschagne would not be happy with his performance. The 28-year-old lost his wicket after scoring 13 runs off 19 deliveries in the first innings.

Labuschagne had an opportunity to build a big partnership with Usman Khawaja. However, Ramesh Mendis dismissed him soon after the Aussie touched double digits.

The second Test of the series will start on July 8 at the Galle International Stadium. It will be interesting to see how Labuschagne performs in that Test.

