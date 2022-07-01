Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews out of Galle Test after testing positive for COVID-19

Experienced Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the remainder of the first Test against Australia in Galle after testing positive for COVID-19. Oshada Fernando has been named as his replacement.

Mathews, 35, contributed 39 off 71 balls in the first innings in Galle before being dismissed by Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Releasing an official statement, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said:

“Angelo Mathews tested positive for Covid-19. He was found to be positive during a Rapid Anti-Gen Test Conducted on the player.”

The SLC statement added:

“The test was done, as the player was feeling unwell. He has been isolated from the rest of the team members and is following covid-19 protocols.”

Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 @OfficialSLC Angelo Mathews tested positive for Covid-19.

He was found to be positive during a Rapid Anti-Gen Test Conducted on the player.

The test was done, as the player was feeling unwell. He has been isolated from the rest of the team members and is following covid-19 protocols. Angelo Mathews tested positive for Covid-19.He was found to be positive during a Rapid Anti-Gen Test Conducted on the player.The test was done, as the player was feeling unwell. He has been isolated from the rest of the team members and is following covid-19 protocols. 🔴 Angelo Mathews tested positive for Covid-19.He was found to be positive during a Rapid Anti-Gen Test Conducted on the player.The test was done, as the player was feeling unwell. He has been isolated from the rest of the team members and is following covid-19 protocols. https://t.co/6fUBT7D04z

The Galle Test against Australia was Mathews’ 97th match in the traditional format. He has scored 6815 runs in his Test career at an impressive average of 45.73 with 13 hundreds and 37 fifties to his name.

Australia score 321 in response to Sri Lanka’s first-innings total of 212

Australia, who resumed their first innings on 313 for eight, were bowled out for 321 as Asitha Fernando cleaned up visiting captain Pat Cummins (26) and last man Mitchell Swepson (0). Ramesh Mendis claimed with four wickets in the first innings.

On Day 2, Cameron Green (77) and Usman Khawaja (71) played fine knocks to ensure Australia took a significant first-innings lead over Sri Lanka by stumps. After David Warner (25) and Khawaja added a swift 47 for the opening wicket, the Australians lost their way and slipped to 100 for four.

Steven Smith was run out for six following a horrible mix-up with Khawaja after Marnus Labuschagne (13) also fell cheaply. However, Khawaja, Green and Alex Carey (45) ensured Australia recovered to cross the 300-run mark before the end of the day’s play.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 212 in their first innings as Aussie off-spinner Lyon claimed five for 90.

Also Read: List of bowlers who captained India in Tests before Jasprit Bumrah

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far