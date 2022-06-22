These dustbowls are great practice for us for Test matches: David Warner after 4th ODI vs Sri Lanka

Australia's star opener, David Warner, put in a valiant effort by scoring 99 runs on a turning track in the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka. However, he was stumped just one run short of what would have been an incredible hundred.

Despite the efforts of Pat Cummins and Matthew Kuhnemann after Warner's brilliant knock, Sri Lanka won the contest by four runs. The win also gave the hosts an unassailable 3-1 lead as they won their first ODI series against the Aussies in 30 years.

Although they have lost the series, David Warner feels the visitors are focusing on the positives. He believes Australia have gotten plenty of practice playing on rank-turners during the ODI series against the Islanders.

With a crucial Test series coming up at Galle, here's what David Warner had to say to the reporters after the end of the fourth ODI:

"We're always expecting turning wickets and it's fantastic preparation for us ... We actually love that they're playing on the wickets back-to-back, that's what we want, we can't get that practice in the nets, the nets are green. For us it's great practice out in the middle with these dustbowls."

He added:

"It's going to be exciting for the Test matches in Galle because we know what we're going to get there."

David Warner compares wickets in India and Sri Lanka

Warner has played a lot of cricket on the subcontinent, especially in India. The 35-year-old stated that while pitches in India also offer help to the spinners, they are good for batting for the first couple of days.

The veteran opener also accepted that with the heat being a factor, it might be difficult to counter Sri Lanka's spin threat in the upcoming Tests. However, Warner believes Australia are up for the challenge and stated:

"This is extreme spin, you don't usually see these types of wickets, you only see them here. India is completely different, they're actually good wickets and they turn [on] day three and four."

Warner continued:

"In the subcontinent, one little mistake will cost you. You've got to be 'on' all the time. It's going to be difficult, especially with the heat, but we're looking forward to it."

The first of the two Tests between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played from June 29.

