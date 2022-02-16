Wanindu Hasaranga loses top spot in ICC T20I rankings for bowlers after being ruled out due to COVID-19 

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has lost his No.1 position in the ICC T20I rankings for bowlers and has dropped to the No.3 spot. The leg-spinner was forced to miss the third T20I against Australia, having tested positive for COVID-19.

South African left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi moved up one position to reach the top spot in the ICC T20I rankings for bowlers.

There has been another major shift in the ICC T20I rankings for bowlers. Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood has achieved a career-high of No.2 in the updated rankings. The 31-year-old claimed eight wickets at an average of just over eight in the first three games of the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

He had figures of 4 for 12 in the first match and 3 for 22 in the second. As a result of his impressive performances, Hazlewood has climbed four places to the No.2 position with 783 points.

England’s Adil Rashid (746), Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa (728) and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (710) occupy the fourth, fifth and sixth slots respectively in the bowling rankings.

No Indians are on the top ten list.

KL Rahul retains No.4 slot in ICC T20I rankings for batters

Team India’s white-ball vice-captain KL Rahul has retained his No.4 slot in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batters. The 29-year-old has 729 points to his name even as the Top 3 spots remain unchanged.

Babar Azam (805), Mohammad Rizwan (798) and Aiden Markram (796) are ahead of the Indian batter on the list.

Apart from Rahul, Virat Kohli (657) is the only other cricketer from the Men in Blue in the top ten. The former captain has kept his No.10 position.

The only movement in the batting rankings is Devon Conway and Aaron Finch swapping places. The Kiwi has moved up to No.6 while the Aussie skipper has dropped down to No.7.

Among all-rounders, the UAE's Rohan Mustafa climbed five spots and reached the No.7 position in the rankings, a list led by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

Not much has changed in the ODI rankings. Pakistan captain Babar Azam is at No.1 followed by the Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Among bowlers, New Zealand's Trent Boult remains at the top while Shakib Al Hasan is still the No.1 one-day all-rounder.

