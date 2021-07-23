SL vs IND 2021: "This is our culture" - Wasim Jaffer highlights how Rahul Dravid is respected in the dressing room

Former India captain Rahul Dravid has made a great start to his coaching career in international cricket. Under him, a second-string Indian side showed character to win the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

After a thrilling win in the second ODI on Tuesday, Dravid gave a fiery speech in the dressing room. Meanwhile, Wasim Jaffer used a picture from the clip to show how a cricketer of Rahul Dravid's caliber is respected in the dressing room.

The former cricketer, who is known for setting Twitter on fire with his hilarious posts and one-liners, shared another picture that perfectly portrays every cricketer's attitude towards Rahul Dravid. Along with the picture, Wasim Jaffer wrote:

"Look how respectfully they're standing."

We responded back like a champions: Rahul Dravid

In his speech after the exciting win, Rahul Dravid said that the boys came back like champions with their backs against the wall. The former cricketer, who is usually calm and composed, also looked anxious a couple of times during the game.

In the video posted by BCCI, Dravid said:

“Obviously we finished on the right side of the result, which is incredible and fantastic but even if we didn’t finish on the right side of the result, it is the fight all the way through was absolutely brilliant, so well done to all of you,” Dravid said in a video posted on BCCI.tv.

“We said they were going to respond, we knew we had to respect the opposition. The opposition was going to respond, they’re also an international team. They responded, and we responded back like a champion team.

“With our back to the wall, we found a way to break them. So really well done to all of you. Fantastic job," he added.

India are likely to make a couple of experiments in the final ODI on July 23 in Colombo before both teams lock horns in a three-match T20I series.

