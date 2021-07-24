SL vs IND 2021: "We will of course go in with our best XI first, we can experiment in the last game if needed"- Shikhar Dhawan ahead of T20I series

Shikhar Dhawan has made it clear that Team India will play their best possible side when they face Sri Lanka in the first of the three-match T20I series, starting tomorrow. The Indian opener added that the team would only experiment once they have secured a series win.

India won the ODI series 2-1 while making as many as six changes, including handing out five debuts, in the third and final ODI. The much-changed Indian team fell short in the final ODI, with Sri Lanka registering a 3-wicket win.

With the T20I series approaching, the Indian skipper asserted that India will be back to picking their best possible XI, with experimentation taking a back seat as long as the series isn't secured. Speaking at a press conference, the 35-year-old said:

"We have to win the series. In the last ODI, there was a good opportunity to give some youngsters a chance and give them a taste of international cricket because we had already won the series. Now it's a new series, so we will of course go in with our best XI first. We will try to win the first two matches, and then according to the situation, we can experiment in the last game if needed."

Shikhar Dhawan had a decent outing with the bat in the 3-match ODI series, amassing 128 runs at an average of 64.

I'm looking forward to perform over here and make my place more stronger for the World Cup: Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan knows he is auditioning for a spot at the upcoming T20 World Cup. With Rohit Sharma being seen as a guaranteed starter, the other opening spot will be up for grabs when India tries to win the T20 World Cup later in the UAE. Regarding his personal form, Shikhar Dhawan said:

"Any international match has its own impact, and whenever you perform internationally, it makes a huge impact. On a personal note, I am really looking forward to perform over here and make my place more stronger for the World Cup. Then we'll see how it goes in the future."

India and Sri Lanka have played 19 T20Is against each other, with the Men in Blue leading the head-to-head record 13-5. One match between the two sides ended with no result.

