“Good times with good fellas” - Navdeep Saini shares group pic with Team India’s young brigade

Team India pace bowler Navdeep Saini has shared a happy group picture with teammates on his Instagram account.

Navdeep Saini is among those who have been selected for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka next month. The 28-year-old is undergoing a 14-day quarantine in Mumbai, along with other members of the squad, ahead of the Sri Lanka series.

On Tuesday, Navdeep Saini took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture, in which he is seen posing happily with Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. The fast bowler captioned the image:

“Good times with good fellas.”

With the main Indian squad, led by Virat Kohli, busy with Test duty in England, a separate limited-overs squad, to be captained by Shikhar Dhawan, has been announced for the Sri Lanka series.

The series will mark the return of Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson to the limited-overs setup. Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, K Gowtham and Chetan Sakariya are the new faces in the Indian squad.

Navdeep Saini had a forgettable tour of Australia

Navdeep Saini was part of the Indian Test and limited-overs squad for the tour Down Under. He played the first two ODIs in Sydney, but was hammered brutally. The pacer went for 83 runs in 10 overs in the first match although he impressed with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 25 in a losing cause.

Navdeep Saini was expensive in the second ODI as well, conceding 70 runs in seven overs as India went down in the three-match series. He did not feature in the T20s, but with most of the frontline bowlers injured, Navdeep Saini got a chance to feature in the Brisbane Test.

Navdeep Saini went wicketless in the Test, but was at the other end when Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs in India’s historic triumph.

A few weeks back, the fast bowler was brutally trolled on social media for posting a ‘show-off’ video with his Harley-Davidson.

Navdeep Saini has, so far, played two Tests, seven ODIs and 10 T20Is for India, and has 23 international wickets to his name.

Team India squad for Sri Lanka series: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-capt), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

