SL vs IND: [Watch] Bhuvneshwar Kumar talks about MS Dhoni, his school days and his dog Alex while revisiting Instagram memories

The BCCI shared a clip on Twitter where Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be seen revisiting his old Instagram memories. The seamer gave context to some of his pictures from the past, including from his school days and from when MS Dhoni announced his retirement.

"BhuviOfficial relives some of his favourite Insta memories. Bhuvi talking about @msdhoni & his beloved dog is all heart."

Speaking regarding the picture, which he posted the day MS Dhoni announced his retirement, Bhuvneshwar Kumar said:

"Everyone knows the kind of player he is. But the kind of human being he is... That's why I posted it (on his retirement). He helps everyone. Whoever you ask, they say the same on how helpful he is. If you talk to him, he guides the youngsters and everyone around."

The 31-year-old, along with the rest of the Indian contingent, is currently in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The team are currently undergoing quarantine ahead of the limited-overs series against the hosts, which will begin on July 13.

Not taking Bhuvneshwar Kumar to England is a huge mistake: Former India selector Sarandeep Singh

Tough fight last night, but what a fantastic win for us. Winning the match and the series, splendid feeling. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/5qgu2wg7QK — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) March 29, 2021

Team India is currently on two tours with the main squad in England for the 5-match Test series against the hosts. Meanwhile, a younger side led by Shikhar Dhawan is in Sri Lanka to compete against the hosts.

Given Bhuvneshwar Kumar's experience and his ability to swing the ball, many experts, including Sarandeep Singh, felt that he should have been part of the England tour. In a recent interaction with the PTI, the former Indian spinner said:

"Not taking Bhuvi to England is a huge mistake. He is the best swing bowler you have and he is not even part of the squad."

Even during the World Test Championship final, questions were asked about why Bhuvneshwar Kumar wasn't part of the large squad which had arrived in England.

"Bhuvneshwar should be called up for the England series. Though he has injury concerns, even if he can play two or three Tests for India, the team will greatly benefit. The conditions will suit him, and we all saw how the team is missing a genuine swing bowler," said Nasser Hussain during Day 3 of the WTC final at Southampton.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struggled with injuries over the last couple of years and he last played for India in the longest format in January of 2018 against South Africa. The seamer will be keen to prove his worth in the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, which begins on July 13.

