"Are they there for time pass?" - Tauseef Ahmed slams Pakistan management despite historic win vs SL

Former Pakistan off-spinner Tauseef Ahmed was baffled by the visitors' team combination despite their incredible win over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle.

The 64-year-old wasn't happy with Pakistan's tactic of going in with three seamers on a pitch that turned square. While Sri Lanka had three spinning options, the visitors had just two. Tauseef questioned the team management about whether they were unaware of the conditions.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, here's what Tauseef Ahmed had to say about the team combination:

"This is not a criticism but we are pointing out mistakes. Sri Lanka are going with three spinners while we are playing with three pacers. Greats are part of the dressing room, don't they know about the pitches and conditions? Are they there for time pass?"

Can't understand the reason behind Pakistan benching Fawad Alam: Tauseef Ahmed

Tauseef was shocked to see the visitors bench one of their most impactful Test players of late in Fawad Alam. The southpaw had a tough series against Australia at home, but the 64-year-old felt that his quality shouldn't have been questioned. On this, he stated:

"I can't understand the reason behind benching Fawad. It is not right to drop him based on the performance of one series. Our playing XI was not right and needs to be fixed in the next game."

Jibran T. Siddiqui @jibransiddiqui



Before that his scores were 50*, 8, 124*, 0, 56, 5, 140, 12, 45, 4*, 109.



JUST TWO TESTS. As I always say some players don't have the luxury of a lot chances like some have



#PAKvsSL Fawad Alam dropped just after just two tests. He scored 0,9,13,11 against Australia.Before that his scores were 50*, 8, 124*, 0, 56, 5, 140, 12, 45, 4*, 109.JUST TWO TESTS. As I always say some players don't have the luxury of a lot chances like some have Fawad Alam dropped just after just two tests. He scored 0,9,13,11 against Australia. Before that his scores were 50*, 8, 124*, 0, 56, 5, 140, 12, 45, 4*, 109.JUST TWO TESTS. As I always say some players don't have the luxury of a lot chances like some have #PAKvsSL https://t.co/KARDjrD2re

Tauseef also spoke about how they invested in spinning all-rounders Salman Agha and Mohammad Nawaz instead of playing a specialist spinner on the turning track in Galle. He said:

"Salman Agha is quite mature and is a proper batter, he is not an off-spinner. But here we induct players who can also bowl a bit and it needs to be stopped. Players having proper expertise must be included. I will also talk about Mohammad Nawaz, yes he took wickets and it's appreciable but he is not a spinner who can bowl for a longer period. Looking at the pitch, Nauman Ali must be included."

Tauseef is hopeful that the visitors will read the conditions well and take full advantage of their 1-0 lead going into the second Test at Galle, beginning on July 24.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far