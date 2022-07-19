"What a lazy and cheap way to give the opposition your wicket" - Fans split over Imam-ul-Haq's controversial stumping decision

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq was involved in a controversial dismissal on Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Tuesday. The 26-year-old had already added 87 runs with fellow opener Abdullah Shafique as the visitors had a great start to their marathon chase.
In the 29th over of the chase, however, the southpaw was stumped off the bowling of off-spinner Ramesh Mendis. Imam played well within the line of the delivery that spun away from him and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella collected it.
Imam thought the ball might have been dead and shifted his focus to marking his guard for the next delivery. However, while transferring the weight on his front foot, he lifted his back leg ever so slightly and had no idea that Dickwella was probably waiting to whip the bails off.
The wicketkeeper disloged the bails just as his foot went up in the air and the umpire had to adjudge him out.
Some fans on Twitter slammed Imam-ul-Haq for being a bit 'lazy' and unaware that the ball wasn't technically dead. Meanwhile, there were others who felt Dickwella didn't play within the spirit of the game.
Pakistan well on track despite Imam-ul-Haq's wicket
With the wickets of Imam and then Azhar Ali, Sri Lanka might have thought that they were back in the game. While there are still a lot of runs to be scored, Pakistan have placed themselves in a great position, thanks to a fantastic partnership between Abdullah Shafique and captain Babar Azam.
The hosts haven't got much bite off the surface and that probably might have helped Babar and Shafique bat with relative comfort. Shafique completed a fantastic hundred while Babar made a solid 55 runs to guide Pakistan to 222/3 at stumps on Day 4.
They now need 120 runs from 90 overs of play on the final day to win the Test.