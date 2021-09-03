SL vs SA 2021: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma ruled out for remainder of Sri Lanka series, Keshav Maharaj named ODI captain

South African captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the remainder of the white-ball series in Sri Lanka. Bavuma was struck on his right thumb during the first ODI on Thursday, resulting in a fracture.

According to a report in Sport24, Bavuma will return to South Africa as soon as possible to consult a specialist. The timeline for his return to action will be decided after being assessed.

In Bavuma’s absence, Keshav Maharaj will take over as captain of the ODI team. The selectors are yet to decide on who will lead the T20I squad in Sri Lanka.

Big blow for South Africa 🤕



Skipper Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the remainder of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka with a fractured right thumb.



Keshav Maharaj will lead the side in ODIs; captain for T20I leg yet to be named. pic.twitter.com/7M3tKe0kVW — ICC (@ICC) September 3, 2021

Bavuma was hit on the thumb during a freak incident in the 26th over of South Africa’s innings. While trying to avoid a fielder’s throw, he ended up getting hit on the right thumb. He retired hurt on 38 a couple of overs later due to discomfort.

South Africa, who were set 301 to win the opening ODI, lost the contest by 14 runs. Opener Aiden Markram contributed 96 off 90 while Rassie van der Dussen made a run-a-ball 59. However, despite Heinrich Klaasen’s 31-ball 36 at the end, the Proteas fell short of the target.

For Sri Lanka, opener Avishka Fernando starred with 118 runs while Charith Asalanka smashed 72 as the hosts posted 300 for 9, batting first after winning the toss.

Temba Bavuma’s injury a momentum-halting moment: Aiden Markram

Speaking after the loss, South African opener Aiden Markram termed Bavuma’s injury during the first ODI a game-changing moment of sorts.

Bavuma, well-set on 38, left the field at the end of the 28th over, ending a partnership of 106 for the second wicket with Markram. While Markram went on to score 96, he could not take South Africa over the finish line. Markram said at a post-match interaction:

“The partnership was definitely gaining some momentum. It was very unfortunate to lose him to something so freakish. It was certainly a momentum-halting moment in the game.”

The second ODI of the three-match series will be played on September 4. The one-day series will be followed by three T20Is.

Follow our Instagram account to get the fastest news and updates!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar