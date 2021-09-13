''I don't think this team is rubbish, I think we are quite good''- Tabraiz Shamsi

Left-arm leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi believes South Africa's decline in international cricket over the last two years may not be as bad as many think.

The World No.1 ranked T20I spinner made his comments after the Proteas pulled off their third T20I series win on the bounce by beating Sri Lanka in the second game of the three-match series on Sunday (September 12).

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Shamsi said that while the current side may not boast of 'household names', the players are as talented as the previous generation and will improve with time.

"We're on a run of consecutive series so I don't think this team is rubbish. I think we are quite good. People speak about the great teams of the past. This team is on par with them.We might not have as many household names because we haven't played that much international cricket. It doesn't mean the players are not that good, just because they are not well known," said Shamsi.

Shamsi once again proved to be a major reason behind South Africa notching up their third T20I series win on the bounce. The left-arm 'Chinaman' bowler has thus far claimed 4 wickets in 2 matches, three of which came in the second game.

☝️ Wickets for Tabraiz Shamsi

🏏 Runs for Quinton de Kock @OfficialCSA are clicking into gear ahead of the #T20WorldCup 👇 #SLvSAhttps://t.co/BSe5xeDZ3f — ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2021

While Shamsi registered figures of 3/20 in four overs, he was brilliantly backed up by Aiden Markram (3/21 in four overs) and Bjorn Fortuin, who claimed two wickets for just 12 runs in his full quota.

Sri Lanka were eventually restricted to 103 in 18.1 overs, a total which was easily gunned down by the visitors thanks to an unbeaten 48-ball 58 by Quinton de Kock.

''We are picking teams according to the conditions''- Tabraiz Shamsi

South African spinners have consistently outbowled their Sri Lankan counterparts in the ODI and T20I rubber so far.

While Shamsi (8 wickets in 3 matches) and Keshav Maharaj (6 wickets in 3 matches) topped the bowling charts in the ODIs, the former and Fortuin are doing the same in the shortest format.

Add Markram's handy off-breaks to it, and the Proteas have a potent enough spin attack for the upcoming T20 WC.

The richness and variety in spin bowling stocks is a welcome change for South African cricket. Shamsi believes it is a result of the trust that the current management has shown on spinners.

He said-

"We are bowling so many overs of spin because we have that many quality spinners. That's been very nice. Maybe in the past, when we got to spinning wickets, we had a reluctance in picking spinners so that's been a refreshing change. We are picking teams according to the conditions and we have the players to back it up. We have three quality spinners in the side, plus Aiden, and it means the captain can utilise me in different ways,"

South Africa have already beaten the mighty West Indies (3-2) and Ireland (2-1) in the previous two T20I rubbers and they will be looking to head into the World Cup with a series whitewash against Lanka.

RESULT | 🇿🇦 #Proteas WON BY 9 WICKETS



An undefeated Quinton de Kock (58*) fifty see the #Proteas cruise to victory and seal the series in the process🔥 #SLvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/arfzZ64Hyq — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 12, 2021

They are currently leading 2-0 and will have a chance to go one step ahead in the final match which will take place on Tuesday (September 14).

