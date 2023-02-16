SL-W vs AUS-W weather update: St George's Park, Gqeberha weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Match 11

A rain-interrupted encounter awaits fans in Gqeberha as the weather forecast for the 11th ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between Australia (AUS-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) has chances of rain playing spoilsport. The Group A fixture will take place at St George's Park on Thursday, February 16.
Sri Lanka have made a superb start to the campaign, winning their first two matches. They defeated South Africa in the tournament opener by three runs, before routing Bangladesh by seven wickets.
While Chamari Athapaththu starred with the bat in the first game, Harshitha Madavi stepped up with an unbeaten half-century against Bangladesh. The bowlers have also done a decent job.
However, it will take some effort from Sri Lanka to beat Australia, who are among the title contenders. A win would almost certainly put the Lankan Lions on the verge of making the knockouts.
Australia, on the other hand, have played like world-beaters, getting the better of New Zealand and Bangladesh by 97 runs and eight wickets, respectively. Meg Lanning and Co. have chipped in with all-round performances and will look to keep the momentum going against Sri Lanka.
Gqeberha Weather - St George's Park weather report on February 16 - Rain Predicted
There might be significant rain interruptions during the 11th game of the T20 World Cup in Gqeberha as the weather forecast suggests a 56 percent chance of precipitation. However, it comes down to 35 percent as the match progresses.
Moreover, cloud cover is expected to be around 98 percent, which will keep teams on their toes as the Duckworth-Lewis method (DLS) might come into play in Gqeberha.
Meanwhile, the temperature will hover between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius and with cloud cover, it will be cold out there in the middle.
AUS-W vs SL-W Squads
Sri Lanka Women: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi, Sathya Sandeepani, Kaushani Nuthyangana, and Malsha Shehani.
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, and Kim Garth.
