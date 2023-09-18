SLC presents Rs. 5 million to legendary fan 'Uncle Percy' for his wellbeing and maintenance of health

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) presented Rs. 5 million to the team's legendary fan Percy Abeysekara, fondly known as Uncle Percy, for his health and wellbeing. Percy is one of the oldest fans of Sri Lankan cricket team.

He has carried a Sri Lankan flag to watch the team's matches and support them at the stadium since the 1979 World Cup. The legendary fan is in his 80s now, and to support his health, SLC decided to present him with Rs. 5 million after the Asia Cup 2023 tournament ended in Colombo yesterday.

Sri Lankan commentator Roshan Abeysinghe shared a photo of SLC Secretary Mohan de Silva presenting Abeysakara the money and wrote on his X profile:

"Sri Lanka Cricket presented Rs.5mn to Mr. Percy Abeysekera to assist him in his wellbeing and maintenance of his health. Great gesture indeed."

Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket, was the head of the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket that made the decision to honor Abeysinghe, who has been a loyal supporter of the team through its ups and downs.

"Percy’s contribution to the game of cricket in Sri Lanka as a cheerleader is immeasurable" - SLC Secretary

Sri Lanka Cricket's Honorary Secretary Mohan de Silva heaped praise on Percy Abeysekara and labeled him as a tower of strength for the nation's cricket.

“Percy’s contribution to the game of cricket in Sri Lanka as a cheerleader is immeasurable, and he has been a tower of strength for the players and to the game as a whole, and it was our turn to give back and look into his well being,” Mohan was quoted as saying by News Wire.

Mohan de Silva went to Uncle Percy's residence to present him the money on behalf of Sri Lanka Cricket. He also inquired about his health and wellbeing.