SLC takes legal action against World Cup-winning captain Arjun Ranatunga, demands Rs. 43.5 crore in damages for ‘false, derogatory and distorted statement’

Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) executive committee has decided to take legal action against World Cup-winning captain Arjun Ranatunga for making ‘false, derogatory and distorted statements in a recent interview.

In a statement, the cricket board stated that they have sent a letter of demand seeking Rs. 2 billion (43,51,01,949.60 INR) in damages to the newly appointed chairman of the National Sports Council. The amount is said to be compensation for reputational losses that occurred to Sri Lanka Cricket and its officials.

The statement read:

“SLC has decided to take appropriate legal action against him who has spoken with malicious intent, damaging the goodwill and reputation of the SLC and have deliberately made public comments by making false and defamatory accusations against the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.”

The statement continued:

“Accordingly, members of the Executive Committee have sent Letters of Demand to Mr. Arjuna Ranatunga, claiming Rs. 2 billion as damages for the reputational losses that occurred to Sri Lanka Cricket and its officials by the said false and derogatory statement.”

Ranatunga is a big name in Sri Lankan cricket and has represented the country in 93 Tests and 269 ODIs between 1982 and 2000.

Asia Cup 2022: SLC awaits Sports Ministry’s nod over change in venue

With just ten days left for the Asia Cup 2022, Sri Lanka Cricket is yet to receive the green signal from the Ministry of Sports over the venue change, according to The Sunday Times.

The tournament has been shifted from Sri Lanka to the UAE as the nation faces an economic crisis, which has led to fuel shortages and political instability.

However, sports minister Roshaan Ranasinghe and Arjun Ranatunga feel that SLC had not lobbied enough to keep the tournament in Sri Lanka.

Without approval from the Sports Ministry, the cricket board would not be able to make logistical or operational arrangements and could lose the hosting rights for the competition.

