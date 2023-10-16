"Sleep deprivation is the root cause of 90 percent of the problems" - Wasim Akram highlights the importance of having a good sleep

Former Pakistani speedster Wasim Akram has stressed the importance of having sound sleep, saying that sleep deprivation is the root cause of 90 percent of problems.

Having quality sleep is as important as maintaining a healthy diet and doing exercises. Sleep helps facilitate brain performance and a calm mind. Not getting enough quality sleep often raises the risk of many diseases and disorders.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Akram highlighted that marrying an Australian has brought a massive change in his life.

"Look, let me be truthful and honest," the World Cup winner said. "When I was young, I did a lot of things, which has led to me being sleep-deprived. With my experience, I have been diabetic for 24 years now, insulin-dependent, and my pattern of life for the last 15 years since I've learned and evolved as a person."

"I go to bed 10:30-11 at night and wake up at 6.00 am," he continued. "Then I do my exercise and marrying an Australian also helped the cause because the culture is as such. For us in India and Pakistan, people walk up at 12 on Monday while others are working. Eventually, with age, sleep deprivation is the root cause of 90 percent of the problems."

Wasim Akram was one of the chief architects of reverse swing during his playing days. He represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and 356 ODIs, picking up 916 international wickets in total. Akram played a significant role in Pakistan's 1992 World Cup triumph. He scored an 18-ball 33 in the final against England before picking up a three-wicket haul.

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir also echoed similar sentiments. He insisted that the quality of sleep is more important than the number of hours one sleeps.

"I don't do any kind of parties," the former Indian opener said. "I completely agree with Wasim bhai that your lifestyle is very very important. Last time also I said that it's not important to have eight hours of sleep but quality of sleep is important."

"Sleep better before big games" - Former Indian cricketer Sreesanth

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth was also part of the same panel and spoke on the importance of good sleep. He said that it is crucial to sleep well before important matches.

"Absolutely, we need to have sound sleep," Sreesanth said. "At the end of the day, the more you sleep, the better you get. Make sure you sleep better before big games. Many people come up with excuses like I didn't have a good sleep last night, but one needs to make a routine so that they have good sleep."

Sreesanth announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last year. He played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs, and 10 T20Is for India, picking up 87, 75, and seven wickets, respectively.