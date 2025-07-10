"Slope Slope Slope Slope" - Top 10 funny memes after first two sessions of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test at Lord's

The third Test between India and England commenced today (July 10) at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Both teams won one game each coming into this contest. England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first in the third Test.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first in the third Test. Zak Crawley (18) and Ben Duckett (23) started watchfully for the hosts against Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep. The Indian pace trio tried hard with the new ball but could not break the opening partnership.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy finally provided the first breakthrough for the visitors by dismissing Ben Duckett in the 14th over. He also sent back Zak Crawley at the end of the same over to double the joy for his team. Joe Root and Ollie Pope then stitched together a 109-run partnership and played out the second session without losing a wicket to take their team to 153/2 before the Tea break.

Fans enjoyed the intriguing action that unfolded during the first two sessions of the third Test. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media. Here are some of the best memes:

"I thought Kuldeep would have certainly been a part of it"- Anil Kumble on India's playing XI for the 3rd Test vs England at Lord's

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble recently opined that Kuldeep Yadav should have been given a chance in the playing XI for the third Test against England at Lord's. Analyzing India's team composition for the Test during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Kumble said:

"I would certainly have wanted to have someone like a Kuldeep (Yadav) in the side. Even in the last game, I thought Kuldeep would have certainly been a part of it. But (Jasprit) Bumrah coming back, no-brainer. You need to be playing him in the XI and unfortunately, Prasidh (Krishna) misses out. What's really good is all three fast bowlers have picked up a fifer already."

"Even the spinners hardly bowled. Washington Sundar hardly bowled, yes he got the crucial wicket of Ben Stokes. (Ravindra) Jadeja picked up a couple of wickets. But three all-rounders, all three of them, Jadeja is the bowling all-rounder, so to speak. It is too early for us to speak about Washington (Sundar). He's had a good series against New Zealand as a spinner," Kumble added.

Do you agree with Anil Kumble's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

