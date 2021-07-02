"Slow and steady" - KL Rahul enjoys a day out in the UK

With the five-match Test series against England still a month away, Team India batsman KL Rahul was seen enjoying a day out in the United Kingdom.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul posted a picture of himself drinking a glass of water at a restaurant. KL Rahul captioned the picture:

"Slow and steady."

Slow and steady 🐢 pic.twitter.com/ho4kBtp7QR — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the cricketers are currently on a break after the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand. They are expected to regroup on July 14, when they begin their preparations for the Test series.

The upcoming series will mark the start of India's campaign for the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

Mayank Agarwal should be given preference ahead of KL Rahul: Wasim Jaffer

With Shubman Gill likely to miss out on the first couple of Test matches against England due to an aggravated calf injury, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have come into the fray to partner Rohit Sharma in the first Test in Trent Bridge, starting August 4.

According to TOI, the team management is looking to shift Virat Kohli to No. 3 position and fit a slot for KL Rahul/Hanuma Vihari, which can cost Pujara’s slot. The management is also in talks of playing Siraj in every Test match vs England & playing Shardul as an all-rounder. — Pradhumn vijay (@vijay_pradhumn) June 26, 2021

Speaking on the speculations on his YouTube channel, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes Mayank Agarwal should be given preference as the opener while KL Rahul can fit somewhere in the middle-order.

"It will be a very big opportunity for Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul with Mayank being my first preference," Wasim Jaffer said. "He has had an excellent career so far. He was dropped after two poor outings in Australia but I am sure he will be looking forward to this opportunity."

"It is a very big series of five Test matches which can make or break a cricketer's career. I feel KL Rahul can also fit somewhere in the middle-order if not as an opener," Jaffer added.

KL Rahul has played 36 Test matches, scoring 2006 runs, including five centuries and eleven fifties. His last outing in red-ball format came in 2019 against the West Indies at Kingston.

