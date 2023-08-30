"Smile till you have teeth"- Ishan Kishan comes up with a cheeky caption while posing with his Indian teammates

Team India wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan posed for a couple of pictures with his teammates as they arrived in Sri Lanka to participate in the Asia Cup 2023.

Kishan attended the 6-day camp in Bangalore along with all other Indian players prior to their journey to the island nation. The Team India contingent practiced intensely there under the watchful supervision of head coach Rahul Dravid and other support staff members.

The players left for Sri Lanka today to partake in the Asia Cup 2023. Ishan Kishan took to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday (August 30) and shared a couple of pictures where he posed alongside the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, and Tilak Varma.

He added a cheeky caption, which read:

"Life is short , so smile till you have teeth 😁🤪

You won’t get a replacement even if you play Ishan Kishan: Mohammad Kaif on KL Rahul's replacement in middle-order

Dependable middle-order batter KL Rahul is going to miss the first two games of the Asia Cup 2023.

His absence has now left a huge gaping hole in the Indian line-up, as they need a middle-order wicket-keeper batter. Ishan Kishan is the only other wicketkeeper in the Indian Asia Cup squad.

During a discussion on Star Sports, former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif shed light on the matter and said:

“(On KL Rahul’s absence) It means his injury could aggravate. If he is unfit now, there is no guarantee that he will be fit after two games. The news is not good for Indian fans because Rahul plays very well at No. 5 in ODIs. His stats are very good."

He added:

"He knows how to shift gears, is able to play big shots, and knows how to stabilize innings. You won’t get a replacement even if you play Ishan Kishan. Apart from wicketkeeping, Rahul also provides a finishing touch.”

He added:

“Gill’s form has slightly dropped. He didn’t fare well on the West Indies tour, but I think the Kandy pitch will suit him. He loves pace and bounce. The ball will move, so the challenge will always be there for the top

