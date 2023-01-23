"Smith's going to smash Ind bowlers, isn't he?"- Fans react as Steve Smith continues his unreal form in BBL12

Australian star Steve Smith continued his rich vein of form in the 12th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) as the Sydney Sixers batter smashed 66 runs off just 33 balls against the Hobart Hurricanes on Monday.
With this, Smith now has a staggering 328 runs from four innings in BBL12, with a couple of hundreds and a half-century to his name. He also has a mind-boggling average of 109.33 and a strike rate of 180.21, proving his critics wrong who claimed that he is just not good enough in the shortest format.
Smith has been quite vocal about how much he loves opening the batting in the T20 format, and his last three innings have been sensational. Fans on Twitter hailed the veteran batter for proving that he is not finished yet in the shortest format.
Some also feel that Smith will score a truckload of runs in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy that begins next month. Here are some of the reactions:
Steve Smith found it tough to make Australia's T20 World Cup XI
Many had their doubts over whether Steve Smith would make it to Australia's strongest XI in the T20 World Cup. With big hitters like Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David in the mix, many felt that leaving Smith out was in Australia's best interests.
However, Smith has now proved that he can be quite damaging to the opposition as an opener. It will be interesting to see if the Aussies go ahead with him at the top of the order.
Sydney Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Steve Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Izharulhaq Naveed.
Hobart Hurricanes XI: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Zak Crawley, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Tim David, D'Arcy Short, Faheem Ashraf, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith.
