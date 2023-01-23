"Smith's going to smash Ind bowlers, isn't he?"- Fans react as Steve Smith continues his unreal form in BBL12

Australian star Steve Smith continued his rich vein of form in the 12th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) as the Sydney Sixers batter smashed 66 runs off just 33 balls against the Hobart Hurricanes on Monday.

With this, Smith now has a staggering 328 runs from four innings in BBL12, with a couple of hundreds and a half-century to his name. He also has a mind-boggling average of 109.33 and a strike rate of 180.21, proving his critics wrong who claimed that he is just not good enough in the shortest format.

Smith has been quite vocal about how much he loves opening the batting in the T20 format, and his last three innings have been sensational. Fans on Twitter hailed the veteran batter for proving that he is not finished yet in the shortest format.

Some also feel that Smith will score a truckload of runs in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy that begins next month. Here are some of the reactions:

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit I might BP medication by the time BGT starts. Smith's going to smash Ind bowlers isn't he? bacha le Axar bhai.. I might BP medication by the time BGT starts. Smith's going to smash Ind bowlers isn't he? bacha le Axar bhai..

TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy @RandomCricketP1 This Steve Smith is back! 22 ball 50 already after back to back centuries. What a guy! This Steve Smith is back! 22 ball 50 already after back to back centuries. What a guy! https://t.co/tnIhfE9Vtu

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Steven Smith scored 66 in just 33 balls with 4 fours and 6 sixes. Smith misses out on his 3rd consecutive century, he's in phenomenal touch.



Smith the run machine! Steven Smith scored 66 in just 33 balls with 4 fours and 6 sixes. Smith misses out on his 3rd consecutive century, he's in phenomenal touch.Smith the run machine! https://t.co/SZ9853LQqz

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Incredible Six from Steve Smith, Out of the ground. Incredible Six from Steve Smith, Out of the ground. https://t.co/GiFMbC6Wxd

KFC Big Bash League @BBL This is now a Steve Smith fan account This is now a Steve Smith fan account

Ben Gardner @Ben_Wisden Seeing Steve Smith miss out on three consecutive tons after missing a knee-high full toss Seeing Steve Smith miss out on three consecutive tons after missing a knee-high full toss https://t.co/Qszq5mUAiR

Troll cricket unlimitedd @TUnlimitedd

80*,94,21,200*,20*,0,35,36,6,85, 104,36,101,125*,66.



1003 runs in 15 innings Since Steve Smith made a tweak in his technique he has had scores off:(across all 3 formats)80*,94,21,200*,20*,0,35,36,6,85, 104,36,101,125*,66.1003 runs in 15 innings @91 .18 since the T20 wc when the change happened. Since Steve Smith made a tweak in his technique he has had scores off:(across all 3 formats)80*,94,21,200*,20*,0,35,36,6,85, 104,36,101,125*,66.1003 runs in 15 innings @91.18 since the T20 wc when the change happened.

Varun Giri @Varungiri0



But another brilliant inning by Steven Smith

66(33) with 6 sixes



#BBL12 No 3rd century in a row...But another brilliant inning by Steven Smith66(33) with 6 sixes No 3rd century in a row...But another brilliant inning by Steven Smith 66(33) with 6 sixes🔥#BBL12

James @Surreycricfan How Steve Smith actually sees the cricket ball whilst batting in the Big Bash 🏏 #BBL12 How Steve Smith actually sees the cricket ball whilst batting in the Big Bash 🏏 #BBL12 https://t.co/hzTR4GAeGs

Steve Smith found it tough to make Australia's T20 World Cup XI

Many had their doubts over whether Steve Smith would make it to Australia's strongest XI in the T20 World Cup. With big hitters like Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David in the mix, many felt that leaving Smith out was in Australia's best interests.

However, Smith has now proved that he can be quite damaging to the opposition as an opener. It will be interesting to see if the Aussies go ahead with him at the top of the order.

Sydney Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Steve Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Izharulhaq Naveed.

Hobart Hurricanes XI: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Zak Crawley, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Tim David, D'Arcy Short, Faheem Ashraf, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith.

