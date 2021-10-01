India Women vs Australia Women: Smriti Mandhana makes history with maiden Test century

India Women opener Smriti Mandhana brought up her maiden Test century on Friday in a one-off match against Australia Women at Carrara. With that, she became the first Indian woman to score a century in a Day-Night Test.

It was India Women's first ever Day-Night match and after being put in to bat, Mandhana put on a fine show to put her team in a good position.

She is also only the second Indian to score a century in a pink-ball Test after Virat Kohli. The Delhi batsman had scored a ton against Bangladesh in the men's team's first ever day-night affair at Eden Gardens in 2019. Mandhana is, however, the first Indian to achieve the feat in an overseas Test.

Smriti Mandhana's well-paced knock puts India in driver's seat

With her opening partner Shafali Verma playing a more sedated knock, Smriti Mandhana went about putting pressure on the Australian bowlers right from the get go.

Playing only her fourth Test, Mandhana raced to her half-century off just 51 deliveries. Mandhana seemed to have all the time in the world as she rocked back and pierced the gaps in the field when faced with short deliveries. When Australia pitched it fuller, she drove in typically elegant fashion.

After reaching her half-century, she slowed down as Verma looked to pick up the pace on the other end. However, the partnership was brought to an end when the latter miscued a shot off Sophie Molineux to Tahlia McGrath at mid-off for 31. The openers put up 93 runs for the first wicket.

Mandhana and Punam Raut were then put in the grind before rain stopped play early on Day 1. Mandhana carried on from where she left off on Day 2 as they continued to frustrate the Australian bowlers.

Also Read

She brought up her maiden Test century with two boundaries in the 52nd over. Mandhana went on to make 127 runs before finding McGrath at cover off Ashleigh Gardner.

Mandhana faced 216 deliveries for her 127, hitting 22 boundaries and one six. She put on 102 runs for the second wicket with Punam Raut, leaving India at 195/2 when she departed.

Edited by Diptanil Roy