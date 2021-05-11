Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Indian women's cricket team players Smriti Mandhana and Mona Meshram took their first jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday (May 11).

Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI could not stage the 2021 edition of the Women's T20 Challenge. However, the board has tried their best to keep the women's team busy.

The Indian women's cricket team played a home series against South Africa Women earlier this year. They will soon leave for the United Kingdom, where they will play against the England Women and five Indian players will participate in The Hundred.

Ahead of their tour of England, Smriti Mandhana and Mona Meshram received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The two Indian women's cricket team stars posted photos of themselves getting vaccinated on social media.

Smriti Mandhana recently captained the Indian women's cricket team

After winning the 2020 Women's T20 Challenge in the United Arab Emirates, Smriti Mandhana got an opportunity to lead the Indian women's cricket team in the home T20I series against South Africa Women. The Indian team lost the first two matches of the 3-match series, but they ended the third game with a fantastic 9-wicket win.

Regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is fully fit now. So it is unlikely that Smriti Mandhana will lead the team in England.

Nevertheless, Mandhana will be keen to perform well with the bat in the seven matches scheduled to take place during the tour. She will also be in action for the Southern Brave team in The Hundred.

As far as Mona Meshram is concerned, the 29-year-old did well for the Railways Women in the domestic circuit. She will look forward to returning to the national team soon.