India's Smriti Mandhana named in ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year

India opener Smriti Mandhana was included in the ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year for 2021, which was announced earlier today (19 January).

Mandhana was chosen alongside England's Tammy Beaumont at the top of the order, with Beaumont's teammate Danni Wyatt picked at No. 3.

Ireland's Gaby Lewis took the No. 4 slot, while England's Nat Sciver was picked at No. 5. She was also named captain of the team. Power-hitting England wicketkeeper Amy Jones was selected as the team's stumper.

The South African trio of Laura Wolvaardt, Marizane Kapp and Shabnam Ismail were also named in the team. England's Sophie Ecclestone and Zimbabwe's Loryn Phiri rounded off the XI.

In its official release, the ICC said of the T20I Team of the Year:

"The ICC Team of the Year acknowledges the best players who entertained one and all with their performances in a calendar year."

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year: Smriti Mandhana (India), Tammy Beaumont (England), Danni Wyatt (England), Gaby Lewis (Ireland), Nat Sciver (c) (England), Amy Jones (England), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Loryn Phiri (Zimbabwe), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa).

Smriti Mandhana only Indian in Women's T20I Team of the Year

Smriti Mandhana was the only player from India to make it to the ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year.

Speaking about her and why she was picked in the team, the ICC wrote:

"With 255 runs at an average of 31.87, Mandhana was India's highest scorer in the format in 2021. She scored two fifties in the nine matches she played this year, and got her team off to rapid starts regularly, as evident up by her strike-rate of 131.44."

Her performances this year have shown a marked improvement over how she has played in T20Is so far. Mandhana's career average in the format is 25.93, with a strike rate of 120.84.

While there was only one Indian in the T20I Team of the Year, England had maximum representation, with five players making the cut. There were three players from South Africa and one each from Ireland and Zimbabwe.

