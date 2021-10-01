“Happy they bowled short” - Smriti Mandhana reacts after historic Test ton in Australia

India women opener Smriti Mandhana has stated that Australia’s ploy of bowling short worked in her favor as she enjoyed the ball coming onto the bat.

Mandhana created history on Friday, becoming the first Indian women batter to score a Test hundred in Australia. The gifted left-hander achieved the feat in India’s maiden pink-ball Test, which is currently underway at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

The 25-year-old scored a memorable 127 off 216 balls, hitting 22 fours and a six.

Reacting to the innings, Mandhana told the host broadcaster in an interview that she was elated to have crossed the three-figure mark. She stated:

“Really happy that I finally I got through this 80s period, I keep getting out out in 80s and 90s and really pleased to get the hundred. Definitely as a batter you want as much as you can so disappointed that I gave it away at the end. But nevertheless, I am happy with the performance.”

Mandhana added that she was happy to play her strokes as Australia bowled quite a few balls in her zone. The elegant batter added:

“I like the ball coming onto the bat and short ball is something I look forward to. If the bowler bowls short, that’s something which I want. I'm happy they bowled short and whichever were in my zone, I had to go for it.”

Mandhana’s innings ended in the 69th over when she drove the ball uppishly off Ashleigh Gardner towards mid-off, with Tahlia McGrath taking the catch.

“We will have to watch the weather” - Smriti Mandhana on declaration plans

Following Mandhana’s dismissal, Punam Raut was out caught behind for 36. While the umpire said not out, Raut decided to walk off.

Asked if India had thought about declaring their innings, Mandhana replied that they were keeping a close watch on the weather. The opener said:

“We will have to watch the weather and there is some rain forecast. We will see how it goes (on plans of any declaration) in the the next one session or so and I think it really depends on the weather.”

India had reached 261 for 4 after 93 overs in their first innings of the pink-ball Test, with Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma at the crease.

