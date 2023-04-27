"Smriti Mandhana doesn't scold but she will give you a silent treatment which is worst" - Jemimah Rodrigues

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues has spilled the beans on an incident where senior teammate Smriti Mandhana didn't speak to her for a whole day.

Mandhana and Jemimah form an integral part of the Indian women's batting unit. Both have batted alongside each other in numerous instances since Jemimah joined the national team in February 2018.

Sharing one incident where Mandhana got angry with her, Jemimah told Gaurav Kapur on his show 'Breakfast with Champions':

"She does (scold) and sometimes turns into a mother figure. I call her mummy sometimes."

She added:

"Once I messed up like something she told me not to do and it was wrong on my part. She didn't even look at me the entire day. When I asked her something about batting, she told me to do this but after that she didn't look at me the entire day."

Jemimah and Smriti share a great camaraderie. The youngster had also joked about ignoring the opener when their teams would clash in WPL 2023. However, both players were seen interacting affably ahead of the RCB vs DC match during training.

"Jhulan Goswami is a better dancer than Smriti Mandhana" - Jemimah Rodrigues

Former Indian speedster Jhulan Goswami played 12 Tests, 204 One-Day Internationals, and 68 T20Is in a glittering career that spanned more than two decades.

The Bengal-born pacer hung her boots from international cricket after India's three-match ODI series against England in September last year. With 255 scalps in 204 games, the lanky pacer finished as the highest wicket-taker in women's ODI cricket.

Goswami was the mentor of the inaugural Women's Premier League champions Mumbai Indians.

Speaking on why everyone on the Indian team was fond of Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues explained:

"Jhulu di is that one senior who like every junior likes. She just makes us feel comfortable and she loves having fun. She is a little shy when you put on music, but we call her and then she started dancing with us. Not a bad dancer but better than Smriti."

Jhulan Goswami is currently part of the commentary panel for JioCinema for the ongoing IPL 2023.

