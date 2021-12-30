Smriti Mandhana, Tammy Beaumont among nominees for Women's T20I Player of the Year 2021 award 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the Women's T20I Player of the Year 2021. India's star batter Smriti Mandhana and England's Tammy Beaumont are among the four nominees who will contend for the prized honor.

The cricket body will felicitate players for their standout achievements and feats in international cricket over the past year through the 2021 ICC Awards.

While the Indian women's team had a rough year in the shortest format, left-handed batter Smriti Mandhana impressed many with her exploits with the bat. The southpaw amassed 255 runs in 9 matches and had a fine average of 31.87.

The talented youngster showcased brilliant form in India's T20I series against England. She finished as the team's leading run-scorer in the series. Mandhana dazzled viewers with her quick-fire knock of 70 from just 51 deliveries in the final fixture.

England's Tammy Beaumont was the third-highest run-getter in T20Is this year, having mustered 303 runs. The batter also had an impressive average of 33.66.

She took the New Zealand bowlers to the cleaners in the opening encounter of their home series as she slammed 97 runs against the Kiwi bowling attack. Beaumont slammed three T20I half-centuries in 2021.

Gaby Lewis and Nat Sciver also nominated for the ICC Women's T20I Player of the Year 2021 award

England's Nat Sciver is the only all-rounder to be nominated for the prestigious award. The 29-year-old contributed significantly to the success of the English side with both bat and ball.

She featured in 10 T20Is this year, scoring 153 runs. Sciver also managed to claim 10 wickets for her team with her medium pace bowling. She had a brilliant economy rate of 6.51.

Ireland opener Gaby Lewis finished as the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is this year. The 22-year-old scored 325 runs in 2021 and had a magnificent average of 40.62.

During the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Lewis became the first Irish female batter to slam a century in the format. She slammed an unbeaten 105 from 60 balls against Germany to help her side register an imposing total of 196 in the contest.

