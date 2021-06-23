Smriti Mandhana expresses desire to win most  World Cups in cricket history

Smriti Mandhana has expressed her desire to win the most World Cups in cricket history before calling it a day on her career.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo ahead of white-ball matches against the England women's cricket team, Smriti Mandhana was asked to name the one record she would like to own by the end of her career.

“Winning the most number of World Cups, hopefully,” Smriti Mandhana replied.

The 24-year-old Indian batter has been a part of two World Cup finals (2017 50-over World Cup and 2020 T20 World Cup) in her career so far. Unfortunately, the Indian women's cricket team lost in both the summit clashes.

Smriti Mandhana also shared some inside details of the Indian women's cricket team's dressing room. When asked who was the messiest player in the women's squad right now, she replied:

“I’d say me. If I take anyone else’s name, people are going to get back at me. But I think Harman and I have good competition at this. But both of us have gotten better. We have also spoken about keeping our rooms clean.”

Smriti Mandhana reveals if she would like to redo any of her past innings

Smriti Mandhana recently scored a fifty against England Women

Next, Smriti Mandhana was asked if she would like to redo any of the previous innings of her career. The southpaw replied affirmatively and said she would like to convert her 70s and 80s into centuries.

“I’ve got out for 70s and 80s so many times in my career. I wish I could go back and convert those into hundreds," Smriti answered.

Smriti Mandhana recently got out on 78 in the one-off Test against England Women. She has scored four centuries and 32 fifties across formats, and her conversion rate proves exactly why she chose the aforementioned answer.

Mandhana will be in action this Sunday, June 27, when India Women battle England Women in the first ODI of their 3-match series. The two nations will then lock horns in a 3-match T20I series.

