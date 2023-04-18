"So Pakistan lost to NZ 'C' team" - Twitter reacts to Pakistan losing 3rd T20I against New Zealand

Pakistan lost a humdinger to New Zealand by four runs in the third T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday, April 17. The hosts won the first two games by comfortable margins and were looking to seal the series with a hat-trick of wins against a depleted New Zealand outfit.
Having restricted the Black Caps to a modest 163-5 in their 20 overs, Pakistan endured one of their infamous batting collapses as they were reduced to 88-7 in reply. However, a sensational rearguard action by Iftikhar Ahmed brought the home team right back into the game.
With 15 runs needed off the final over, Iftikhar Ahmed hit a six and four off the first three balls to bring the equation down to five off three. However, with victory within touching distance, Iftikhar went for glory and was caught at long on.
Iftikar made 60 off just 24 balls with three 4's and six 6's. His dismissal sealed Pakistan's fate as No.11 Haris Rauf perished off the last ball with five runs still needed, handing the Kiwis a four-run victory to stay alive in the series.
Tom Latham was the Man of the Match for his 49-ball 64 that set up New Zealand's first-innings score of 163.
While fans on Twitter were effusive in their praise for Iftikhar Ahmed's miraculous knock, they were also highly critical of the batting order and the home team's inability to beat a depleted New Zealand lineup.
Coming off the success of the PSL, Pakistan recently lost a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at Sharjah.
"We didn't bat well, including me" - Pakistan captain Babar Azam after losing the 3rd T20I against New Zealand
Skipper Babar Azam lamented his side's poor batting display as the reason for their four-run defeat to New Zealand in the third T20I in Lahore. The result cost Pakistan an opportunity to seal the five-match series with two games left.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Babar defended the batting order and praised Iftikar's outstanding knock. He said:
"We didn't bat well. Including me. The wickets kept falling and the pressure kept building. The batting order has been kept flexible. Iftikhar was outstanding. We have depth in batting. Iftikhar can bat anywhere."
Babar also praised the bowlers for their impressive showing throughout the series. He said:
"Throughout the series, our bowling has been outstanding. Our plans have been executed in the bowling department. That's heartening to see as the youngsters are also executing their plans."
The series now shifts to Rawalpindi for the fourth T20I on Thursday, April 20.
