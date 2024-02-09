“So privileged to witness it in person” – Sanath Jayasuriya reacts to Pathum Nissanka double century during SL vs AFG 1st ODI

Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya has lauded opener Pathum Nissanka for becoming the first-ever player from his country to score an ODI double-century on Friday (February 9). The 54-year-old called it "pure bliss" to witness Nissanka go past his 24-year-old record for highest individual score for Lanka in ODIs.

Jayasuriya, who had scored 189 against India at Sharjah in 2000, heaped praise on Nissanka after the latter smashed an unbeaten 210 runs off 139 balls at a strike rate of 151.08 with the aid of eight sixes and 20 boundaries against Afghanistan in the series opener in Pallekele.

The right-handed batter hit a boundary to achieve the landmark and the entire crowd, including Jayasuriya, applauded the clinical innings.

Jayasuriya wrote on X:

“Congratulations to Pathum on a masterclass in batting. I am so so privileged to witness it in person pure bliss.”

Overall, Nissanka has become the 10th batter to score 200 runs in the 50-over format. With his double ton, Nissanka continued his brilliant form in ODIs, having scored 332 runs in nine games, including four half-centuries, at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Pathum Nissanka helps Sri Lanka post mammoth 382-run target for Afghanistan in 1st ODI

A clinical batting display from Pathum Nissanka helped Sri Lanka post 381/3 in their allotted 50 overs against Afghanistan.

The right-handed batter shared a 182-run partnership with Avishka Fernando, who scored run-a-ball 88. Nissanka also added a 120-stand with Sadeera Samarawickrama for the third wicket. The latter contributed 45 off 36 deliveries.

Fareed Ahmed starred with the ball for Afghanistan, bagging two wickets, but conceded 79 runs in his nine overs. Mohammad Nabi also scalped one wicket.

At the time of writing, Afghanistan were 55-5 after nine overs, with Azmatullah Omarzai and Nabi at the crease.

The two teams will next lock horns in the second ODI at the same venue on Sunday, February 11.

