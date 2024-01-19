Mohammad Rizwan starred with the bat during the fourth T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, January 19.

The wicketkeeper-batter smashed an unbeaten 90 runs off 63 balls at a strike rate of 142.86, including two maximums and six boundaries. It was the 26th half-century for Rizwan in T20Is.

With the knock, he also returned to form, having registered 25, seven, and 24 runs in the first three games. The 31-year-old recently surpassed former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez (76) for most sixes in T20Is for the Men in Green.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan for his heroics with the bat in the fourth T20I. One user wrote:

“Some 90s are better than 100.”

Here are some more reactions:

Mohammad Rizwan helps Pakistan set 159-run target for New Zealand in 4th T20I

A clinical batting performance from Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan post 158/5 against New Zealand in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz and Babar Azam chipped in with scores of 21 (nine) and 19 (11), respectively.

Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson bagged two wickets apiece for New Zealand, while Adam Milne scalped one wicket.

Meanwhile, Ferguson has backed the Kiwis to chase down the 150+ target against the visitors. He said in the mid-match show:

“Great crowd, thought we put up an exceptional performance. It's coming out good and I'm enjoying myself with the ball. Hagley wicket is a nice bouncy track with grass. We're happy with this total and should be able to chase it down.”

He added:

“I love playing at home. We did speak about 150, so pretty happy, the ball will hopefully come on better under the lights.”

The BlackCaps have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead against Pakistan in the ongoing five-match T20I series. The Men in Green will now look to return to winning ways ahead of the four-match T20I series in England.

