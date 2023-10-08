"Some 97s are way better than 100" - Fans erupt as KL Rahul produces magical knock under pressure in IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match

KL Rahul once again proved why he is a reliable batter for India in the middle order with an incredible knock of 97* against Australia in their 2023 World Cup opener in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

Rahul had walked out to bat in a precarious situation for the Men in Blue at 2/3 and it needed a rearguard effort from him alongside Virat Kohli to get them out of that deep hole. That's exactly what the duo did as their incredible partnership helped the hosts snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see KL Rahul live up to the expectations once again and that too on a big stage like the World Cup. Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

KL Rahul has been a force to reckon with since comeback

Quite a lot of questions were raised when KL Rahul came back into the Indian team for the Asia Cup after a long injury lay-off. Not many were sure about how his form would be, but those doubts were put to rest when Rahul smashed an incredible hundred against Pakistan on his comeback.

In what was an absolute frenzy, India lost three quick wickets for just two runs on the board and Australia were all over them. However, Virat Kohli and Rahul got together and initially weathered the storm.

The pitch seemed to have eased out a bit under lights and that meant that Kohli and Rahul gradually began to score freely. The duo's partnership of 165 runs was an absolute game-changer as the hosts started the tournament with a win.

While Rahul couldn't get to his hundred, the victory would be a morale-booster for India and will make them believe that they have the batting to stand tall in crunch situations on the big stage.