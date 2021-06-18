"Some guys in the team hope the match does not happen" - Sanjay Manjrekar shares his experience of playing in rainy weather

Sanjay Manjrekar recalled how some members of his team always hoped that rain would abandon the match whenever they played cricket in rainy weather.

The World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand was set to begin on Friday (June 18). Unfortunately, the match did not start because of rain.

In a chat with ESPNCricinfo, former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar was asked to share his experience of playing cricket in the monsoon season.

"I found raindays extremely frustrating. One thing that happens is everybody gets together and there's a lot of talking. Some of the great conversations happen at that time. There are different players who handle these types of delays differently," Sanjay Manjrekar replied.

"Some guys are in this negative state of mind, where they start hoping that it continues to rain the whole day and the match does not happen because they are sort of unprepared, right?

"They don't know when they will be called upon to go there. When you have to go out there, when you are playing a Test match of the highest standards and challenges, and it's just like 'Okay, we are going to go out in the next 10 minutes,' it's tough," he explained.

I never enjoyed rain delays: Sanjay Manjrekar

Further describing how players with negative mindsets made it tough for him on rainy days, Sanjay Manjrekar continued:

"There are some people who keep looking at the sky to spot a little cloud there and say, 'No chance of the match happening today.' And they are hoping that the match doesn't happen. So, when you have those type of people around, it really becomes tough. I never enjoyed rain delays."

UPDATE - Unfortunately, play on Day 1 has been called off due to rains. 10.30 AM local time start tomorrow.#WTC21 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021

The 55-year-old concluded by saying that rain always frustrated him as a player in England and as a commentator in Sri Lanka.

