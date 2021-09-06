“Some people have the ability to lift their game on the big stage” - Salman Butt on Shardul Thakur’s poor first-class batting average 

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has hailed Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur for lifting his game on the big stage and pulling India out of trouble twice at The Oval. Butt added that the 29-year-old's first-class batting average of 16.38 doesn’t do justice to his talent.

Shardul Thakur scored crucial half-centuries in both innings of the fourth Test against England. After smashing 57 off 36 in the first innings, he scored 60 off 72 in the second and also featured in a century stand with Rishabh Pant (50).

Responding to a query on why Shardul Thakur has such a poor batting average in first-class cricket, Butt explained on his YouTube channel:

“Shardul Thakur has played 65 first-class matches. He is averaging just over 16 but he has a lot of experience in domestic cricket. Some people have the ability to lift their game on the big stage. Shardul Thakur has just started and has played two very impressive knocks.”

Butt gave examples of two legends from Pakistan cricket, who also had better Test records as compared to first-class numbers. He added:

“Even in Pakistan, we have the examples of Inzamam-ul-Haq and Saeed Anwar, who have a better average in Tests as compared first-class cricket. There may be many such examples of those performing better on the bigger stage.”

According to Butt, Shardul Thakur’s positive body language and simple game plan have been the key factors in his success during his short career so far. The former Pakistan batter reckoned:

“If you look at Shardul Thakur’s body language, he is so relaxed. It doesn’t look like he is under any pressure. His shot-playing options are very simple. He plays with a straight bat and likes hitting down the ground. Shardul Thakur is also good against pace and can play the pull shot as well. His first-class batting average does not reflect his ability. But it is great for India that he performing consistently at the top level.”

Shardul Thakur came in to bat, with India having crumbled to 127 for 7 in the first innings. In the second essay as well, he walked in after India had lost three quick wickets.

“Whenever India has been in trouble, Shardul Thakur has come and shone” - Aakash Chopra

Former India Test opener Aakash Chopra has also praised Shardul Thakur for his momentum-changing efforts in the Oval Test.

According to Chopra, the all-rounder has lifted his game whenever the team has been in trouble. He said:

"If someone makes a Shardul Thakur fan club, I want to be its first member. Whenever India has been in trouble, he has come and shone. Whether you see his fifty in the first innings or the invaluable contribution of 60 runs in this innings, he left Pant behind, or Ollie Pope's wicket, I have become a huge fan of his."

Comedy of errors for England as they miss a straightforward chance to run Pant out.



Meanwhile, India need to take all 10 wickets on Day 5 to win The Oval Test while England need to score 291 runs.

