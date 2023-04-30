"Some players are only meant for domestic level" - Sarfaraz Khan faces wrath of DC fans after yet another failed outing in IPL 2023

Sarfaraz Khan's disappointing season continued as the Delhi Capitals (DC) batter failed to step up in the team's IPL 2023 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 29.
Sarfaraz wasn't a part of the team's initial starting XI for the fixture. He was added to the lineup as an impact player after the first innings, replacing Ishant Sharma.
With Delhi needing to chase a stiff 198-run target, the onus was on Sarfaraz to provide the team with some impetus in the middle order. However, he failed to get going, managing just nine off 10 before his stumps were rattled by T Natarajan.
A number of fans took to social media, expressing their displeasure after the DC batter endured yet another failure in IPL 2023. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Notably, Sarfaraz Khan has been on a run-making spree in domestic cricket lately. However, he hasn't been able to translate his red-hot form into the IPL, mustering just 53 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 85.48.
DC at bottom of IPL 2023 points table after suffering a nine-run loss to SRH
The Delhi batters once again let their team down as the side failed to chase down the target set by Hyderabad, finishing at 188/6 in 20 overs. They were off to a disastrous start, with skipper David Warner getting out for a duck.
However, Mitchell Marsh and Philip Salt steadied the ship for DC with their impressive half-centuries, contributing 63 and 59 runs, respectively. However, their middle-order batters couldn't come up with substantial scores.
Axar Patel did chip with a handy unbeaten 29-run knock towards the back end, but it wasn't enough to see them through. David Warner and Co. have now lost six of their first eight matches of the season and are reeling at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table.
