"Some players are only meant for domestic level" - Sarfaraz Khan faces wrath of DC fans after yet another failed outing in IPL 2023

Sarfaraz Khan's disappointing season continued as the Delhi Capitals (DC) batter failed to step up in the team's IPL 2023 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 29.

Sarfaraz wasn't a part of the team's initial starting XI for the fixture. He was added to the lineup as an impact player after the first innings, replacing Ishant Sharma.

With Delhi needing to chase a stiff 198-run target, the onus was on Sarfaraz to provide the team with some impetus in the middle order. However, he failed to get going, managing just nine off 10 before his stumps were rattled by T Natarajan.

A number of fans took to social media, expressing their displeasure after the DC batter endured yet another failure in IPL 2023. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Rakesh @meddle123 Like @cheteshwar1 I think #SarfarazKhan should be bracketed as a Test match material neither he has big shot in his repertoire nor he can rotate strike misfit for T-20 as well as ODI .I don’t know who is decision maker in @DelhiCapitals dug out #Whimsical Like @cheteshwar1 I think #SarfarazKhan should be bracketed as a Test match material neither he has big shot in his repertoire nor he can rotate strike misfit for T-20 as well as ODI .I don’t know who is decision maker in @DelhiCapitals dug out #Whimsical

Pulkit🇮🇳 @pulkit5Dx Sarfaraz Khan ko WTC me lo Sarfaraz Khan ko WTC me lo🙏 https://t.co/lKVmHWPqJA

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Sarfaraz Khan's T20 batting has never quite lived up to the hype surrounding him. Always struggles against top-notch bowlers!! Sarfaraz Khan's T20 batting has never quite lived up to the hype surrounding him. Always struggles against top-notch bowlers!!

Pawan @PKT0090 Sarfaraz Khan's performance in IPL tells why he's not getting into Indian cricket team despite scoring heavily in domestic cricket.



Some players are meant for only domestic level where they bashes medicore bowlers but gets exposed when they face quality bowlers on big stage. Sarfaraz Khan's performance in IPL tells why he's not getting into Indian cricket team despite scoring heavily in domestic cricket. Some players are meant for only domestic level where they bashes medicore bowlers but gets exposed when they face quality bowlers on big stage.

Avnish Tayal @avnishtayal17

#IPL2023 #SRHvDC #Sarfarazkhan Someone needs to tell Sarfaraz Khan that audition for national test team takes place in Ranji Matches and not IPL! Someone needs to tell Sarfaraz Khan that audition for national test team takes place in Ranji Matches and not IPL!#IPL2023 #SRHvDC #Sarfarazkhan

DEVIL @DEVIL60089270 Worst player of the season award goes to sarfaraz khan he needs to find a way to get out of this tornament Worst player of the season award goes to sarfaraz khan he needs to find a way to get out of this tornament

kamalesh Sarkar @SarkarMe124

Another middle order problem for

@IPL How a batter like Sarfaraz Khan get into the xi??Another middle order problem for @DelhiCapitals How a batter like Sarfaraz Khan get into the xi?? Another middle order problem for @DelhiCapitals @IPL

Vikash Kumar @VikashIIM #IPL2023 All talk about Sarfaraz Khan to be in national team should take a halt now #DCvSRH All talk about Sarfaraz Khan to be in national team should take a halt now #DCvSRH #IPL2023

Kunal @Kunal107K #DCvSRH Sarfaraz khan always fails against quality players in Ipl and throws tantrums each time he isn't selected for the indian cricket team like really what does he even expect after performing poorly against quality bowlers down the years. #IPL2023 Sarfaraz khan always fails against quality players in Ipl and throws tantrums each time he isn't selected for the indian cricket team like really what does he even expect after performing poorly against quality bowlers down the years. #IPL2023 #DCvSRH

Maverick @mr5435 #SarfarazKhan probably did well in Indian domestic circuit because of average bowlers. #DCvSRH #SarfarazKhan probably did well in Indian domestic circuit because of average bowlers. #DCvSRH

Matargast PATHAAN @MatargastLog Sarfaraz khan is an extremely poor cricketer Sarfaraz khan is an extremely poor cricketer

Tiger 🌲🏔️ 🌊 @RoyalTiger97 #SarfarazKhan Sarfaraz doesn't deserve a place in the top 15, leave the final playing 11 of a T20 team #DCvSRH Sarfaraz doesn't deserve a place in the top 15, leave the final playing 11 of a T20 team #DCvSRH #SarfarazKhan

Himanshu @khetan200104

and people were urging for him in test team Sarfaraz Khan doesn’t have a single shot in the V not even oneand people were urging for him in test team Sarfaraz Khan doesn’t have a single shot in the V not even one 😳😳😳and people were urging for him in test team 😭😭😭😭

Priya 🌸❄ @priya_jajoo Sarfaraz Khan in Ranji

Sarfaraz Khan in IPL

Same guy but two totally different player

Guy can't handle quality bowlers Sarfaraz Khan in RanjiSarfaraz Khan in IPLSame guy but two totally different playerGuy can't handle quality bowlers

Sandy @sandeepshetty28



#DCvSRH #IPL2023 #GameOn Sarfaraz Khan needs to realize that only domestic performance will not help him to secure place in Indian team. He needs to perform in IPL as well. It is overdue now.. Sarfaraz Khan needs to realize that only domestic performance will not help him to secure place in Indian team. He needs to perform in IPL as well. It is overdue now..#DCvSRH #IPL2023 #GameOn

Odd man @Jerrysaurus1 I have never seen a more over hyped cricketer than sarfaraz khan I have never seen a more over hyped cricketer than sarfaraz khan

Bhoomish Banewal @Bhoomishbanewal

#DCvSRH Bad form Prithvi Shaw is 100 times better than Sarfaraz Khan. Bad form Prithvi Shaw is 100 times better than Sarfaraz Khan.#DCvSRH

Notably, Sarfaraz Khan has been on a run-making spree in domestic cricket lately. However, he hasn't been able to translate his red-hot form into the IPL, mustering just 53 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 85.48.

DC at bottom of IPL 2023 points table after suffering a nine-run loss to SRH

The Delhi batters once again let their team down as the side failed to chase down the target set by Hyderabad, finishing at 188/6 in 20 overs. They were off to a disastrous start, with skipper David Warner getting out for a duck.

However, Mitchell Marsh and Philip Salt steadied the ship for DC with their impressive half-centuries, contributing 63 and 59 runs, respectively. However, their middle-order batters couldn't come up with substantial scores.

Axar Patel did chip with a handy unbeaten 29-run knock towards the back end, but it wasn't enough to see them through. David Warner and Co. have now lost six of their first eight matches of the season and are reeling at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table.

