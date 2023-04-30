Create

"Some players are only meant for domestic level" - Sarfaraz Khan faces wrath of DC fans after yet another failed outing in IPL 2023

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Apr 30, 2023 00:08 IST
Sarfaraz Khan
Sarfaraz Khan's performances in IPL 2023 haven't been up to the mark. (Pics: IPLT20.com/Twitter)

Sarfaraz Khan's disappointing season continued as the Delhi Capitals (DC) batter failed to step up in the team's IPL 2023 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 29.

Sarfaraz wasn't a part of the team's initial starting XI for the fixture. He was added to the lineup as an impact player after the first innings, replacing Ishant Sharma.

With Delhi needing to chase a stiff 198-run target, the onus was on Sarfaraz to provide the team with some impetus in the middle order. However, he failed to get going, managing just nine off 10 before his stumps were rattled by T Natarajan.

A number of fans took to social media, expressing their displeasure after the DC batter endured yet another failure in IPL 2023. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

#SarfarazKhan has been a big disappointment. The way his name was doing the rounds, he should have won 2-3 matches for @DelhiCapitals by now. But it seems he may not even be retained for the next year.#SRHvDC twitter.com/A_Verma05187/s…
Like @cheteshwar1 I think #SarfarazKhan should be bracketed as a Test match material neither he has big shot in his repertoire nor he can rotate strike misfit for T-20 as well as ODI .I don’t know who is decision maker in @DelhiCapitals dug out #Whimsical
Sarfaraz Khan ko WTC me lo🙏 https://t.co/lKVmHWPqJA
Sarfaraz Khan's T20 batting has never quite lived up to the hype surrounding him. Always struggles against top-notch bowlers!!
Sarfaraz Khan's performance in IPL tells why he's not getting into Indian cricket team despite scoring heavily in domestic cricket. Some players are meant for only domestic level where they bashes medicore bowlers but gets exposed when they face quality bowlers on big stage.
@DelhiCapitals Remove useless sarfaraz khan
Someone needs to tell Sarfaraz Khan that audition for national test team takes place in Ranji Matches and not IPL!#IPL2023 #SRHvDC #Sarfarazkhan
Worst player of the season award goes to sarfaraz khan he needs to find a way to get out of this tornament
How a batter like Sarfaraz Khan get into the xi?? Another middle order problem for @DelhiCapitals @IPL
All talk about Sarfaraz Khan to be in national team should take a halt now #DCvSRH #IPL2023
Sarfaraz khan always fails against quality players in Ipl and throws tantrums each time he isn't selected for the indian cricket team like really what does he even expect after performing poorly against quality bowlers down the years. #IPL2023 #DCvSRH
I don't know how Sarfaraz Khan still playing IPL #DCvSRH
#SarfarazKhan probably did well in Indian domestic circuit because of average bowlers. #DCvSRH
Sarfaraz khan is an extremely poor cricketer
Sarfaraz doesn't deserve a place in the top 15, leave the final playing 11 of a T20 team #DCvSRH #SarfarazKhan
Sarfaraz Khan doesn’t have a single shot in the V not even one 😳😳😳and people were urging for him in test team 😭😭😭😭
Sarfaraz Khan in RanjiSarfaraz Khan in IPLSame guy but two totally different playerGuy can't handle quality bowlers
Sarfaraz Khan needs to realize that only domestic performance will not help him to secure place in Indian team. He needs to perform in IPL as well. It is overdue now..#DCvSRH #IPL2023 #GameOn
I have never seen a more over hyped cricketer than sarfaraz khan
Bad form Prithvi Shaw is 100 times better than Sarfaraz Khan.#DCvSRH

Notably, Sarfaraz Khan has been on a run-making spree in domestic cricket lately. However, he hasn't been able to translate his red-hot form into the IPL, mustering just 53 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 85.48.

DC at bottom of IPL 2023 points table after suffering a nine-run loss to SRH

The Delhi batters once again let their team down as the side failed to chase down the target set by Hyderabad, finishing at 188/6 in 20 overs. They were off to a disastrous start, with skipper David Warner getting out for a duck.

However, Mitchell Marsh and Philip Salt steadied the ship for DC with their impressive half-centuries, contributing 63 and 59 runs, respectively. However, their middle-order batters couldn't come up with substantial scores.

A great win for Sunrisers Hyderabad over Delhi Capitals. 📸: IPL#IPL2023 #DCvsSRH #Cricket https://t.co/OF5mEiQBtl

Axar Patel did chip with a handy unbeaten 29-run knock towards the back end, but it wasn't enough to see them through. David Warner and Co. have now lost six of their first eight matches of the season and are reeling at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table.

