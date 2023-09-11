"Some poor balls were bowled" - Dinesh Karthik on Shadab Khan's bowling in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash

Dinesh Karthik believes that Shadab Khan wasn't up to the mark with his bowling against Rohit Sharma during the Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Karthik noted that this wasn't the first time Rohit Sharma got the better of Shadab by launching an attack against him. The veteran keeper-batter opined that the leg-spinner dished out a lot of loose deliveries, failing to pose a stiff challenge.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik explained:

"He is a very good bowler, and by no means is he is somebody that Babar Azam is going to fret over, thinking, 'Should I bowl him to Rohit Sharma?.' But this is the second time Rohit Sharma is really taking him on. I have seen it in 2018 Asia Cup where he just took him to the cleaners, and this one being the second one. But also in between some good shot-making, some poor balls were bowled by Shadab Khan."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam brought Shadab into the attack in the 13th over of the Indian innings. However, his spell started on a disastrous note, as he conceded 19 runs. He proved costly in his second over as well, going for 12.

"There wasn't a boundary scored off his bowling from the moment he got that first wicket" - Dinesh Karthik on Shadab Khan's impressive comeback

Following an underwhelming start, Shadab Khan bounced back by dismissing Rohit Sharma for 56 in the 17th over. The crafty spinner was very tidy following the breakthrough.

Dinesh Karthik pointed out how Shadab looked a lot better after the wicket, not letting KL Rahul and Virat Kohli score runs quickly. He added:

"I think it was just a bad start by Shadab Khan. He obviously wasn't in good rhythm at the start. But you also saw what he can do when he picks up a wicket. He just put a stranglehold on KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. There wasn't a boundary scored off his bowling from the moment he got that first wicket. He kept things tight."

Notably, Shadab went for 45 from 6.1 overs on Sunday. India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs before rain interrupted play. The match is set to resume on the reserve day (Monday).