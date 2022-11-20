"Some of those shots, I've never seen before" - Kane Williamson in awe of Suryakumar Yadav's hundred against New Zealand in 2nd T20I

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had nothing to say but to term Suryakumar Yadav's knock in the second T20I at Mount Maunganui as one of the best he has seen. Williamson believes the right-handed batter's innings was the difference as the hosts lost by 65 runs.

Yadav, the number one T20I batter, continued his sublime form as he hit an unbeaten 111 off 51 deliveries to propel the tourists to 191. The 32-year-old struck 11 fours and seven sixes after coming to bat at number three.

Speaking after the game, the Kiwi skipper said he doesn't recall seeing some of the shots hit by the Indian batter. The 32-year-old admitted that the hosts were thoroughly outplayed by Hardik Pandya-led India.

"It was not our best effort. Surya's innings was out of this world. One of the best knocks I've ever seen. Some of those shots, I've never seen before. They were outstanding, we weren't upto mark. We didn't get momentum with the ball, didn't get enough wickets and didn't get momentum with the bat either. It was frustrating. Again, I'll say about Suryakumar, his innings was the difference."

It was also the second T20I hundred of his career; he had hit 117 against England in July in Nottingham. However, apart from Yadav and Ishan Kishan, no other Indian batter passed 40 runs.

Kane Williamson scores a sluggish fifty as New Zealand fail to find momentum

Kane Williamson scored a sluggish fifty against India while chasing 192. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the Kiwis struggled for momentum with the bat, with Finn Allen falling to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second ball of the innings. While the captain top-scored with 61 off 52 deliveries, he failed to find enough support from the other end.

All-rounder Deepak Hooda was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2.5-0-10-4 as India took a 1-0 lead. The third and final T20I will take place in Napier on Tuesday.

