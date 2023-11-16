"Some things remain the same"- ICC shares photos of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson embracing after IND vs NZ semi-finals in 2019 and 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson embraced each other affectionately after the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand.

The Men in Blue managed to finally break their losing streak in World Cup semi-finals by registering a 70-run win over the Kiwis at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 15).

After the match, the International Cricket Council's (ICC) official Instagram handle shared a couple of pictures of the modern-day greats - Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson - embracing each other.

The pictures depict contrasting emotions, as New Zealand won in the 2019 World Cup semi-final, while India emerged victorious in the latest match. The ICC account added the caption:

"2019 - 2023 The result may have been different but some things remain the same #CWC23"

"They're a top side on top of their game"- Kane Williamson on India after losing semi-final of 2023 World Cup

At the post-match presentation, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson applauded the Indian team for their consistent performances in the tournament, saying:

"Firstly congratulations to India. They've played outstandingly well throughout the competition and perhaps played their best game today. They're a top side on top of their game. It was naturally going to be tough but credit to the guys, proud effort really to stand high at the halfway stage of the innings and give us some hope there.

Reflecting on New Zealand's journey in the 2023 World Cup, Williamson added:

"Tough game, disappointing to go out in the knockout stages but super proud of the efforts that have gone in the last seven weeks. It wasn't to be today but it was nice to be out there and give ourselves a bit of a chance. We needed a lot to go our way to chase a score like that. Fantastic crowd, an unbelievable atmosphere. Slightly one-sided in their support but great to be a part of the tournament which was hosted greatly by India."

Who do you think will win the 2023 World Cup final on November 19? Let us know your views in the comments section.