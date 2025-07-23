"Somehow he never makes it to the 11"- Fans erupt as India ignore Abhimanyu Easwaran again for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Vaishnavi Iyer
Published Jul 23, 2025 22:07 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
England & India Net Sessions - Source: Getty

Even after multiple injury concerns within the team and form concerns among players, the Indian management went ahead with Sai Sudharsan after dropping Karun Nair from the playing XI for the ongoing fourth Test of the five-match series against England. The series is currently in favor of the hosts, who lead 2-1.

Ad

Karun Nair received a call-up after a long break and even made it to the XI, but he could not stand up to the team’s expectations and returned with poor scores. As a result, he was dropped from the XI for the fourth Test in Manchester’s Old Trafford.

While fans thought Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has proven his worth with his performances for India A as well as for his state team in the domestic arena, would finally get an opportunity, the team backed Sudharsan, giving the Gujarat Titans opener a nod ahead of Easwaran.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans were critical of the management for not backing Easwaran and took to X to share their opinion on the team’s decision. Here are a few top reactions:

Ad
Ad
Ad
“Some players get many chances. Some don't get any. Some players spend months on the bench. Some players get instant entry into the playing XI. One can't help but feel for Abhimanyu Easwaran. 103 first class matches, 27 centuries, 48 average. Forever a drinks carrier,” wrote a fan.
“Sai Sudarshan got a couple of chances, Karun Nair had his fair share of chances and now it was the turn of Abhimanyu Easwaran. The guy has been in a golden patch from time immemorial but somehow he never makes it to the 11,” shared another.
Ad
“Since Abhimanyu Easwaran's first call-up, 15 players have debuted for India before him. !! - Unlucky abimanyu easwarn,” wrote another.
“Abhimanyu Easwaran is facing constant injustice. He is not getting any reward for his good performance in domestic cricket. He has been included in the team from BGT series, but till now he has not been given a chance to play even a single match,” said one.
Ad
“Abhimanyu Easwaran has been in the squad for so long, and in that time, 15 players have made their debut. If the team doesn’t plan to use him, then why not release him? It’s frustrating to see him sidelined, almost as if he’s just a water boy for every series,” stated a fan.
Ad
“You really have to feel for Abhimanyu Easwaran. 15 new players have made their Test debut since he was first named in the squad. I understand he hasn’t done too well in overseas A tours but he at least deserves a few chances,” mentioned another fan.

Abhimanyu Easwaran's stats at a glance

Abhimanyu Easwaran has played 103 first-class matches and scored 7481 runs at an average of 48.70, maintaining a strike rate of 54.12, with his highest individual score being a 233-run knock.

Additionally, he has 3857 runs from 89 List A matches and 976 runs from 34 T20s. However, the prolific batter is yet to make his debut for India.

About the author
Vaishnavi Iyer

Vaishnavi Iyer

Twitter icon

Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.

Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.

Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.

Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.

Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications