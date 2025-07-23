Even after multiple injury concerns within the team and form concerns among players, the Indian management went ahead with Sai Sudharsan after dropping Karun Nair from the playing XI for the ongoing fourth Test of the five-match series against England. The series is currently in favor of the hosts, who lead 2-1.Karun Nair received a call-up after a long break and even made it to the XI, but he could not stand up to the team’s expectations and returned with poor scores. As a result, he was dropped from the XI for the fourth Test in Manchester’s Old Trafford.While fans thought Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has proven his worth with his performances for India A as well as for his state team in the domestic arena, would finally get an opportunity, the team backed Sudharsan, giving the Gujarat Titans opener a nod ahead of Easwaran.Fans were critical of the management for not backing Easwaran and took to X to share their opinion on the team’s decision. Here are a few top reactions:“Some players get many chances. Some don't get any. Some players spend months on the bench. Some players get instant entry into the playing XI. One can't help but feel for Abhimanyu Easwaran. 103 first class matches, 27 centuries, 48 average. Forever a drinks carrier,” wrote a fan.“Sai Sudarshan got a couple of chances, Karun Nair had his fair share of chances and now it was the turn of Abhimanyu Easwaran. The guy has been in a golden patch from time immemorial but somehow he never makes it to the 11,” shared another.“Since Abhimanyu Easwaran's first call-up, 15 players have debuted for India before him. !! - Unlucky abimanyu easwarn,” wrote another.“Abhimanyu Easwaran is facing constant injustice. He is not getting any reward for his good performance in domestic cricket. He has been included in the team from BGT series, but till now he has not been given a chance to play even a single match,” said one.“Abhimanyu Easwaran has been in the squad for so long, and in that time, 15 players have made their debut. If the team doesn’t plan to use him, then why not release him? It’s frustrating to see him sidelined, almost as if he’s just a water boy for every series,” stated a fan.“You really have to feel for Abhimanyu Easwaran. 15 new players have made their Test debut since he was first named in the squad. I understand he hasn’t done too well in overseas A tours but he at least deserves a few chances,” mentioned another fan.Abhimanyu Easwaran's stats at a glanceAbhimanyu Easwaran has played 103 first-class matches and scored 7481 runs at an average of 48.70, maintaining a strike rate of 54.12, with his highest individual score being a 233-run knock.Additionally, he has 3857 runs from 89 List A matches and 976 runs from 34 T20s. However, the prolific batter is yet to make his debut for India.