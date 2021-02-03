“Someone like Ben Stokes adds that balance” – Jonathan Trott

England batting consultant Jonathan Trott acknowledged that all-rounders like Ben Stokes provide the optimum balance for a side to win Test matches. Emphasising the need to post big totals in the first innings, Trott urged his wards to understand their respective roles in the team and live by them.

England have the same set of all-rounders – Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali – as they did during the 0-4 drubbing in 2016-17. While none of them could make a significant impact last time, Jonathan Trott spoke about the importance of having players who can contribute with both bat and ball.

“I think it is key and it is always a luxury if you can [post big totals in the first innings]. But you got to make sure you have the right options with the ball as well, and I think that is paramount when it comes to winning Test matches. And you try to find that balance all the time, and that’s why someone like Ben Stokes adds that balance. [We are] very lucky to have a player like him, and whichever all-rounder is playing," Jonathan Trott said during a virtual media conference on Wednesday.

“It is nice, but I would say key for everybody to make sure they have a good gameplan as a batter and make sure that they can chip in and hold up an end even if you’re down with the lower end of the [batting] order, understand what your role is. So working with those guys is always enjoyable for myself as a batting coach at the moment and making sure the guys are willing to perform when called upon,” Jonathan Trott added.

England remain the last side to beat India at home, when Sir Alastair Cook’s men trumped the hosts 2-1 in the 2012-13 season.

“The attitude has been fantastic” – Jonathan Trott on his players

England players during a practice session in Chennai [Credits: England Cricket]

Stokes, fast bowler Jofra Archer, and opener Rory Burns started training on January 30 after completing the mandatory six-day quarantine, having landed in India four days before their teammates. The rest of the England team arrived from Sri Lanka on January 27 and could only join the camp on February 2.

While players from both sides can prepare for only three days before the opening Test, Jonathan Trott sounded thankful for the break. He added that his side's attitude has been fantastic while living through numerous bio-secure bubbles.

“We had training yesterday as well and that was good for the guys to get out and everyone’s gone through quarantine. [They have] been professional, the attitude has been fantastic, and having such a large squad obviously with the players in reserve is a little bit different to how previous tours have been. But that’s the normal now and it’s been really, really good," Jonathan Trott elaborated.

“The intensity is certainly coming out after a few days off, after a hard series against Sri Lanka, just shows how keen the guys are for the series, wanting to do really, really well,” Jonathan Trott, who scored 6,792 runs across 52 Tests, 68 ODIs and 7 T20Is, signed off.

England are currently on a five-match winning spree in overseas Tests. And Jonathan Trott would be hoping for Joe Root’s side to sustain the momentum and replicate the 2012-13 tour's success.