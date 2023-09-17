"Someone please check on Daniel Alexander" - Fans erupt as India thrash Sri Lanka to lift their 8th Asia Cup title

India have won their eighth Asia Cup title by thumping Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in Colombo on Sunday, September 17. It was an absolute one-sided performance by the Men in Blue from start to finish and the hosts just never had a footing.

Sri Lanka opted to bat first in the final and with a pitch that was dryish, it initially looked like a sensible decision. But the cloud cover and a bit of rain before the start of play made things conducive for the pace bowlers.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for Team India with career-best figures of 6/21 as Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 50. The target was chased down by Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in just 6.1 overs, resulting in a comprehensive win.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see the Men in Blue dominate the way they did against the Lankans. Here are some of the reactions:

India also achieved unique record with Asia Cup final triumph

The Men in Blue won the game with 263 balls to spare, which is the biggest win margin for them in ODI history. Interestingly, they also secured the biggest win in terms of runs (317) against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

There were a lot of question marks on India's ODI form coming into the Asia Cup, but they will be delighted to have ticked off most of the boxes across all three departments.

They will now host Australia for three ODIs before playing the same opposition in their World Cup 2023 opener in Chennai on October 8.

India's World Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.