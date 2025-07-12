"Sometimes bowlers are a bit dumb" - Michael Vaughan's scathing take on India changing the ball on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former captain Michael Vaughan was left baffled by Team India's decision to change the second new ball in the early stages of Day 2 of the third Test against England at Lord's. Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah had run rampant with the ball in the opening hour, accounting for three wickets, before Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill requested a ball change to the umpires out of nowhere.

The move backfired for India as the replacement ball ended up being a lifeless one, allowing England to pile on some crucial runs down the order. The Indian captain expressed his disappointment at the umpire's choice on multiple occasions, before the replacement ball was also changed after being in play for just eight overs.

The third ball in use for India on the day proved to be helpful as they picked up the remaining wickets to bowl out England for 387 in the first innings. Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse scored crucial fifties to lift the hosts from 271-7 at one stage.

Michael Vaughan opined that the shape and size of the ball should be irrelevant to a fielding side if it is aiding their cause.

"I'm a big believer that sometimes bowlers are a bit dumb. I've watched cricket for a number of years, and when you have got a ball that is moving around, I don't care how big it is, I don't care what shape it is in. It's moving around, you just got three wickets," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

The former captain also slammed Mohammed Siraj's judgment for initiating the ball change request when there was no need for it.

"Mohammed Siraj, looks to me like he's taking it on his own to the umpire saying 'I want a change in the ball'. All the rest of the team should have gone whacked Siraj on the head and said, 'What are you doing?' Then the next ball arrived and it did nothing. They should not have done that, and bowlers sometimes, they overcomplicate life," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah led India's charge with a five-wicket haul on his return, while Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up two wickets apiece in the first innings.

"I don't think it's the end of the world" - Joe Root on Dukes ball change drama third Test against India

England ace batter Joe Root, who was one of the victims of the original second new ball, suggested that each team should get three opportunities to challenge a ball change to the umpires, since the entire charade has been slowing down the proceedings.

The over-rate for the first two days of the Test have been downright appalling. Day 2 witnessed only 75 overs being bowled, despite the extra half hour at the end of the day in the third session, coming into play.

"It's one of those things where if the balls are going out of shape, you change them and you don't make a big deal out of it. I don't think it's the end of the world. I think it adds a different dynamic to the game and you've got to be skilful enough to adapt to the changes, whether it stops swinging or starts swinging or does a little bit more," Joe Root said after Stumps on Day 2 at Lord's (via Cricbuzz).

Team India are placed at 145-3 after 43 overs following the end of day's play on Friday, July 11. They still trail England by 242 runs, and have a crucial Day 3 against the likes of Jofra Archer and Shoaib Bashir, who could come into play.

